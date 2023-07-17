Inside Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote’s lavish wedding

Georgia May Foote enjoyed a beautiful wedding day over the weekend. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote looked so happy over the weekend as she celebrated her wedding day with husband Kris Evans.

It looks as though it was a weekend of celebrity weddings, as Georgia May Foote tied the knot with her partner Kris Evans on Saturday.

But unlike Olly Murs’ festival themed celebration, Coronation Street star Georgia opted for a lavish day set in a romantic barn.

Sharing photos from the big day, Georgia - who played Katy Armstrong in the ITV soap - can be seen wearing an incredible beaded fishtail-style dress.

One of the wedding clips shows Georgia and Kris leaving the stunning venue after their vows.

Georgia May Foote has married her boyfriend Kris. Picture: Instagram

In another video, they made their way through crowds of their friends and family, with stunning trees seen through the huge windows.

Georgia is beaming from ear to ear as the actress raises her bouquet above her head and laughs with her husband.

Later in the evening, Georgia celebrated her big day with some cocktails with her friends before taking to the dance floor and showing off her Strictly Come Dancing moves.

This comes after the actress also gave fans a sneak peek into her wild hen do last month as she celebrated with her friends.

Georgia May Foote starred in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

She said at the time: “I am about to marry my best friend. The person who makes me a better person. Didn’t think I would find someone who would love me for me but I did it.

“Thanks to all my people who showed up for me this weekend. I had a ball, and I’m forever grateful to you all for loving me for me too 💜

“Here is to the last month of being a Foote 🦶🏼.”

The former Corrie star was proposed to by her musician partner on the day before New Years Eve in 2021 on a beach.

The actress looked over the moon as she showed off her sparkling ring beside her fiancé, as they enjoyed their their trip abroad.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Mrs Evans to be. Of course I am still crying

“@krisevansmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me."

The star previously dated Corrie co-star Sean Ward for a short period in 2015 and 2016, as well as Strictly star Giovanni Pernice in 2015.