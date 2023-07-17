Inside Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote’s lavish wedding

17 July 2023, 14:58

Georgia May Foote enjoyed a beautiful wedding day over the weekend
Georgia May Foote enjoyed a beautiful wedding day over the weekend. Picture: Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote looked so happy over the weekend as she celebrated her wedding day with husband Kris Evans.

It looks as though it was a weekend of celebrity weddings, as Georgia May Foote tied the knot with her partner Kris Evans on Saturday.

But unlike Olly Murs’ festival themed celebration, Coronation Street star Georgia opted for a lavish day set in a romantic barn.

Sharing photos from the big day, Georgia - who played Katy Armstrong in the ITV soap - can be seen wearing an incredible beaded fishtail-style dress.

One of the wedding clips shows Georgia and Kris leaving the stunning venue after their vows.

Georgia May Foote has married her boyfriend Kris
Georgia May Foote has married her boyfriend Kris. Picture: Instagram

In another video, they made their way through crowds of their friends and family, with stunning trees seen through the huge windows.

Georgia is beaming from ear to ear as the actress raises her bouquet above her head and laughs with her husband.

Later in the evening, Georgia celebrated her big day with some cocktails with her friends before taking to the dance floor and showing off her Strictly Come Dancing moves.

This comes after the actress also gave fans a sneak peek into her wild hen do last month as she celebrated with her friends.

Georgia May Foote starred in Coronation Street
Georgia May Foote starred in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

She said at the time: “I am about to marry my best friend. The person who makes me a better person. Didn’t think I would find someone who would love me for me but I did it.

“Thanks to all my people who showed up for me this weekend. I had a ball, and I’m forever grateful to you all for loving me for me too 💜

“Here is to the last month of being a Foote 🦶🏼.”

The former Corrie star was proposed to by her musician partner on the day before New Years Eve in 2021 on a beach.

The actress looked over the moon as she showed off her sparkling ring beside her fiancé, as they enjoyed their their trip abroad.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Mrs Evans to be. Of course I am still crying

“@krisevansmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me."

The star previously dated Corrie co-star Sean Ward for a short period in 2015 and 2016, as well as Strictly star Giovanni Pernice in 2015.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

Indiyah Pollock has opened up about the shock Love Island recouplings

Love Island’s Indiyah Pollock reveals what really happens during tense recouplings

Alison Hammond has spoken out on her 'feud' with Dermot O'Leary

Alison Hammond breaks silence on ‘feud’ with This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Inside This Morning presenter's career and earnings

Kady McDermott on Love Island with her hand over her mouth in shock and smiling as she partakes in movie night

Love Island: Has Kady McDermott got a boyfriend?

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs had a beautiful wedding

Inside Olly Murs' fairytale fairground wedding with ferris wheel and private plane

Kate Ferdinand has given birth to a baby girl

Kate Ferdinand gives birth to baby girl and reveals adorable name

A woman has revealed why she didn't give up her seat

CEO praised for refusing to give up plane seat to let mum sit next to her children

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has hit back at mum-shamers

Furious Stacey Solomon hits back as she’s mum-shamed over school run video

Scott Mitchell is said to have found love again after Barbara Windsor's death

Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell finds love again with EastEnders star

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Full list of restaurants and café's offering free meals for kids during summer holidays

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has opened up about her plans for a new house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ‘so excited’ as she teases first look at new mansion

Joe Swash has opened up about his custody battle

Joe Swash says Stacey Solomon 'saved him' as he opens up about custody battle

Celebrities

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Celebrities

Ashley Cain opens up about his daughter

Ashley Cain breaks down in tears as he remembers brave daughter Azaylia

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Lifestyle

A cleaning expert has revealed how to get your pillows white again

Cleaning experts reveal hack to remove yellow stains from pillows for just 4p

Lifestyle

A Harry Potter book has gone for £10,500 after being bought for 30p

Rare Harry Potter book bought for 30p sells for more than £10,000

Lifestyle

A little-known website sells school uniform for as little as 50p

Parents can sell school uniforms and buy items from 50p on little-known website

Lifestyle

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Lifestyle