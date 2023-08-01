Full cast of BBC series Wolf and where you recognise them from

By Alice Dear

Who is in the cast of BBC's thriller drama Wolf and what else have they been in?

The first episode of BBC's latest thriller Wolf aired this week, starring Ukweli Roach, Juliet Stevenson and Sian Reese-Williams.

Wolf is an adaptation of the Mo Hayder series of novels and is named after the final book, released in 2014.

Also appearing in the star-studded cast are Game of Thrones actors Iwan Rheon and Owen Teale as well as Tracy Beaker child actor Ciarán Joyce.

Here's a full list of the cast of BBC's Wolf and what else they have been in:

Ukweli Roach as Jack Caffrey

Ukweli Roach, 36, is an English actor and dancer playing Jack Caffrey in BBC series Wolf.

You might recognise Ukweli from his role as Johnny Johnson in two episodes of Grantchester in 2014, or for playing Marcus in TV series The Royals in 2015.

Ukweli also starred in 2010 film StreetDance 3D, where he played Jay, and more recently in TV series Annika where he played DS Tyrone Clarke.

Juliet Stevenson at Matilda Anchor-Ferrers

Juliet Stevenson, 66, is an English actress best known for her roles on screen and stage.

Her most recognisable roles include Paula Paxton in 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham, Mrs Elton in 1996's Emma and Nina in 1990's Truly Madly Deeply.

More recently, Juliet starred in four episodes of TV series Professor T as Dr Helena Goldberg.

Iwan Rheon as Molina

Iwan Rheon, 38, is a Welsh actor, singer and musician.

The actor is best known for playing Ramsay Bolton in the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones.

Between 2009 and 2011, Iwan starred as Simon Bellamy in E4's supernatural comedy Misfits and later took on the role of Smurf alongside Michelle Keegan in Our Girl.

Sian Reese-Williams as DI Maia Lincoln

Sian Reese-Williams, 41, is a Welsh actress.

Most people will recognise Sian as Gennie Walker from Emmerdale, which she starred in from 2008 to 2013.

The actress also played DCI Cadi John in Hidden from 2018 to 2021 as well as PS Jane Cafferty in Line Of Duty in 2019.

Sacha Dhawan as Honey

Sacha Dhawan, 39, is a British actor best known for playing Orlo in The Great since 2020.

He also starred as The Master in five episodes of Doctor Who between 2020 and 2022 and in nine episodes of TV series Mr Selfridge where he played Jimmy Dillon.

Owen Teale as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers

Owen Teale, 62, is a Welsh actor best known for his role as Alliser Thorne in Game Of Thrones from 2011 to 2016.

The actor is also known for playing Will Scarlett in 1991's Robin Hood as well as Vatrenus in 2007's The Last Legion.

Annes Elwy as Lucia Anchor-Ferrers

Annes Elwy, 31, is a Welsh actress who plays Lucia Anchor-Ferrers in BBC's Wolf.

She has previously starred in six episodes of Hidden alongside Wolf co-star Sian Reese-Williams and starred as Ada in 2017's King Arthur: Excalibur Rising.

Ciarán Joyce as DI Prody

Ciarán Joyce, 35, is a Welsh actor best known for playing LOL in The Story of Tracy Beaker between 2003 and 2006.

He went on to star in an episode of Torchwood in 2007 and starred in an episode of After You've Gone in 2008.