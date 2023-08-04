Wolf BBC series: Where was it filmed? Locations revealed

4 August 2023, 12:40

BBC's new series Wolf has caught viewers attention with it's stunning locations
BBC's new series Wolf has caught viewers attention with it's stunning locations. Picture: BBC

BBC's new horror-thriller series has gripped viewers but where exactly was it filmed? Here's all the scenic locations you need to know.

Wolf has become the latest TV must-watch series on the BBC, gripping viewers from the very first moment it started on July 31st.

Airing two episodes a week on Monday and Tuesday, the horror-thriller series is based on the Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder and has a cast full of incredible stars including Sacha Dhawan, Iwan Rheon, Juliet Stevenson, Owen Teale and more.

But storyline aside, it's the countryside scenes that have really gripped viewers as they become fascinated with where Wolf is filmed.

So where are the idyllic filming locations of the BBC show? Here's what you need to know.

Wolf is mainly filmed in south Wales, making the most of their stunning back drops
Wolf is mainly filmed in south Wales, making the most of their stunning back drops. Picture: BBC

Where is BBC One's Wolf set?

Those stunning scenes and countryside backdrop are the result of the majority of the series being filmed in Wales.

There are also some scenes filmed back in London when DI Jack Caffery returns to the big city after years working in south Wales.

What locations were BBC One's Wold filmed at?

As you can imagine, the cast and crew travelled around Wales to film the whole series.

Filming commenced in 2022 and they mainly filmed in south Wales including Cardiff, Monmouthshire and Neath Abbey.

Pontyclun, Penarth and Ewenny Priory in Bridgend were also used in Wolf, especially for backdrop scenes. Studio work took place in Enfys studios in Cardiff.

Actor Owen Teale was delighted to be filming back in his own country of Wales
Actor Owen Teale was delighted to be filming back in his own country of Wales. Picture: BBC

Watch the trailer for Wolf

What did the Wolf cast say about filming in Wales?

Talking about filming in such a stunning location, executive producer, writer and creator Megan Gallagher said: "Filming in Wales was a pleasure. Not only are there incredible visuals available to showcase in the series, but the creative departments were top notch."

Also talking about the location was actor Iwan Rheon, who plays criminal Molina, who is from Wales himself. He said: "It's lovely to be back working in Wales, as always. Obviously, I'm Welsh and grew up in Wales so it has a very dear place in my heart.

"It's been really great to get to use the landscapes here; Wales has quite a wide variety of landscapes so you can really make it look like anything. It's a really beautiful place to film. I think more and more things are being made here so the crews are fantastic - great professionals in every department which is amazing. Wales is just as good as anywhere to film."

Also from Wales is actor Owen Teale, who plays Oliver Anchor-Ferrers, who said he was proud to film scenes near his hometown of Swansea.

"We were shooting Wolf very near to where I grew up and it’s utterly amazing to me because I'm of the generation that there wasn't that much filming here when I was young," he said.

