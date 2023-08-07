Will there be a second series of BBC Wolf?

BBC series Wolf has gripped viewers with the terrifying storyline and experienced cast. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

Wolf on BBC has been a huge hit with viewers, but will there be a second season? Here's what we know.

Gripping, terrifying and edge-of-your-seat drama is just some of what Wolf, a hit new BBC drama, has brought viewers.

Airing twice a week, the scary thriller series has an impressive cast including actress Sian Reese-Williams, Amanda Drew, Ukweli Roach and Owen Teale along with an incredible storyline and location.

But as most viewers watch the script unravel, with some shocking scenes along the way, some have binge-watched the whole series online and have only one question - will there be a series two?

Here's what's been said about a second series and what it could be about.

DI Jack Caffery is played by Ukweli Roach in BBC's Wolf. Picture: BBC

Is there going to be another series of Wolf?

As the series is still running on the BBC at the moment, it's no surprise no news of a second season has been confirmed.

However, those who rushed ahead to the end episode, and fans of the book, are convinced series two will be announced.

Wolf is based on Mo Hayder’s bestselling Jack Caffery novels which is part of wider series.

Also, another clue was the ending (yet to air live on TV), which leaves plenty of unanswered questions, leading to the hope of a second series.

BBC's Wolf feature a welathy family who are held hostage in their own home. Picture: BBC

What is the storyline of BBC's Wolf? What is it about?

BBC's Wolf tells a gripping tale that follows DI Jack Caffery, a police officer who grows obsessed with the neighbour he is certain murdered his 10 year-old brother in the '90s.

Elsewhere, an isolated house in Monmouthshire which is occupied by the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family, find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two storylines collide, it becomes a race against time drama.

The six-part series blends a cold case with some scary storylines making it quite the horror watch.

The series was written and adapted by Meghan Gallagher, who also done Suspicion and Borderliner, and was produced by Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) and APC Studios.