Will there be a second series of BBC Wolf?

7 August 2023, 16:24

BBC series Wolf has gripped viewers with the terrifying storyline and experienced cast
BBC series Wolf has gripped viewers with the terrifying storyline and experienced cast. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

Wolf on BBC has been a huge hit with viewers, but will there be a second season? Here's what we know.

Gripping, terrifying and edge-of-your-seat drama is just some of what Wolf, a hit new BBC drama, has brought viewers.

Airing twice a week, the scary thriller series has an impressive cast including actress Sian Reese-Williams, Amanda Drew, Ukweli Roach and Owen Teale along with an incredible storyline and location.

But as most viewers watch the script unravel, with some shocking scenes along the way, some have binge-watched the whole series online and have only one question - will there be a series two?

Here's what's been said about a second series and what it could be about.

DI Jack Caffery is played by Ukweli Roach in BBC's Wolf
DI Jack Caffery is played by Ukweli Roach in BBC's Wolf. Picture: BBC

Is there going to be another series of Wolf?

As the series is still running on the BBC at the moment, it's no surprise no news of a second season has been confirmed.

However, those who rushed ahead to the end episode, and fans of the book, are convinced series two will be announced.

Wolf is based on Mo Hayder’s bestselling Jack Caffery novels which is part of wider series.

Also, another clue was the ending (yet to air live on TV), which leaves plenty of unanswered questions, leading to the hope of a second series.

Read more: Full cast of BBC series Wolf and where you recognise them from

Read more: Here's where Emmerdale's Sian Reese-Williams is now after Gennie Walker role

BBC's Wolf feature a welathy family who are held hostage in their own home
BBC's Wolf feature a welathy family who are held hostage in their own home. Picture: BBC

Watch the trailer for Wolf

What is the storyline of BBC's Wolf? What is it about?

BBC's Wolf tells a gripping tale that follows DI Jack Caffery, a police officer who grows obsessed with the neighbour he is certain murdered his 10 year-old brother in the '90s.

Elsewhere, an isolated house in Monmouthshire which is occupied by the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family, find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two storylines collide, it becomes a race against time drama.

The six-part series blends a cold case with some scary storylines making it quite the horror watch.

The series was written and adapted by Meghan Gallagher, who also done Suspicion and Borderliner, and was produced by Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) and APC Studios.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

Lucy Fallon starred as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street

Coronation Street: Is Lucy Fallon returning as Bethany Platt?

Gennie Walker used to star in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale's Sian Reese-Williams is now after Gennie Walker role

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

Sian Reese-Williams wearing a black suit and white shirt at the NTAs alongside a picture of a man in a mask from Wolf

Wolf BBC series: Who is D.I. Maia Lincoln actress Sian Reese-Williams and what else has she been in?

Trending on Heart

Joanne Clifton talks putting her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Joanne Clifton puts her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Boots will be closing 300 stores across the UK

Boots store closures: Full list of UK locations as more shops are confirmed to close

Lifestyle

Robbie Williams reveals he wants 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Robbie Williams reveals he wants cosmetic 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Ed Sheeran wearing his glasses and a black blazer and tie alongside a picture of his wife Cherry Seaborn and a tiny pair of socks for their daughter

Ed Sheeran children: Names, ages and what he's said about them

A thermometer with 40 degrees alongside two girls eating an ice cream in the sun

Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon fans spot 'rude' plane habit as family jet off on holiday

Stacey Solomon fans spot 'rude' plane habit as family jet off on holiday

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

A mum left her children with a stranger on the plane [stock image]

Mum leaves stranger to babysit her children after she refused to swap plane seats

Parenting

Celine Dion has shared her diagnosis

Celine Dion health update: What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Amanda Drew appears in two episodes of the new hit BBC series, Wolf

Wolf BBC series: Who is Superintendent Driscoll and what else has actress Amanda Drew been in?
BBC's new series Wolf has caught viewers attention with it's stunning locations

Wolf BBC series: Where was it filmed? Locations revealed

Molly-Mae Hague was suspicious of Tommy Fury before he proposed

Molly-Mae Hague thought Tommy Fury was 'cheating' on her before romantic proposal

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer could be set to exit Emmerdale after pleading guilty to charges

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale? Shock death storyline leaves fans concerned for actor Liam Fox's future
Stacey Solomon opens up about being a mum

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash admit they're 'struggling' to be good parents

Cakegate has taken over the internet.

Catherine Tyldesley cakegate: Latest updates from row with Three Little Birds Bakery