Wolf BBC series: Who is Superintendent Driscoll and what else has actress Amanda Drew been in?

Recognise the Superintendent in BBC's new horror-thriller series Wolf? Here's who actress Amanda Drew is and other TV shows she's appeared in.

Wolf is the new BBC hit TV thriller series that everyone is talking about whether it be the experienced cast or stunning locations.

With a line-up full of the best actors, one star has caught the eye of viewers, Superintendent Driscoll who is played by actress Amanda Drew.

Despite only being in two episodes of the six-part series, her face was instantly recognisable to fans.

So who is actress Amanda Drew? And what else has she been in? Here's everything you need to know about the Wolf star.

Amanda Drew has played some recognisable roles during her acting career. Picture: Alamy

Who is actress Amanda Drew who plays Superintendent Driscoll in Wolf?

An English actress, Amanda has an extensive career in acting from theatre, to television and film.

Born December 21, 1969, Amanda is 53 years old and around five foot seven inches tall.

Despite her long-standing career on TV, not much is known about her personal life as she remains private.

What else has actress Amanda Drew been in?

There's no doubt Wolf viewers will have recognised Amanda from previous shows considering how many she's appeared in.

However, her most famous and recognisable role would be from hit BBC soap EastEnders where she played Dr May Wright for two years. She appeared on the show from 2006-2008.

Other popular shows she's been in include Midsomer Murders, Holy Blue, Silent Witness, Broadchurch, Chernobyl, Doctor Who and Drift.