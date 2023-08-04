Wolf BBC series: Who is D.I. Maia Lincoln actress Sian Reese-Williams and what else has she been in?

4 August 2023, 16:07

Sian Reese-Williams wearing a black suit and white shirt at the NTAs alongside a picture of a man in a mask from Wolf
Sian Reese-Williams is playing a very different role in the BBC series, Wolf. Picture: Alamy/BBC

Sian Reese-Williams has become a favourite face on TV thanks to previous TV shows and movies - but how do you recognise her? Here's everything you need to know.

Wolf has been the new BBC TV show that everyone is talking about thanks to its horror storyline, epic cast and stunning locations.

And one person in particular from the cast that everyone is talking about is D.I. Maia Lincoln, played by actress Sian Reese Williams.

A recognisable face, Sian, has had some major TV roles in her career including a long stint one one of the nations favourite soaps, Emmerdale.

So who is the actress who plays D.I. Maia Lincoln in Wolf? And what other TV shows has she been in? Here's everything you need to know.

Sian Reese-Williams with volumous hair and in full glam on a red carpet
Sian Reese-Williams has been a regular face on TV thanks to her impressive TV career. Picture: Alamy

Who is actress Sian Reese-Williams?

Born on November 18, 1981, Sian is a 41-year-old actress with an extensive career in acting.

Born in Glanamman, South Wales, where Wolf is filmed, Sian lived in Swansea until the age of four, when her family moved to Brecon, Mid Wales.

She graduated in Drama from the University of Hull and trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Read more: Wolf BBC series: Who is Superintendent Driscoll and what else has actress Amanda Drew been in?

Read more: Who did Sian Reese-Williams play in Emmerdale?

Sian Reese Williams wearing a grey satin dress at the National Television Awards
The Wolf actress made herself a household name after appearing on Emmerdale for four years. Picture: Alamy

Watch the trailer for Wolf

What other TV shows and movies has Sian Reese-Williams been in?

The reason Sian is so recognisable is down to her long run on hit soap Emmerdale where she played the character of Gennie Walker for four years.

Gennie made her debut in the village when she was on her way back to meet biological dad Shadrach Dingle for the first time.

She was married to Nikhil Sharma (Rik Makarem) and the couple shared a daughter, Molly Sharma (Maia Rose Smith).

Unfortunately, Gennie was killed off on July 25 2013 when she was suffocated by Cameron Murray (Dominic Power) after a car crash.

After her Emmerdale exit, roles included Hidden, The Light in the Hall, Line of Duty and Holby City. She also had a role in Vera.

