Who did Sian Reese-Williams play in Emmerdale?

Sian Reese Williams starred in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

Who is Sian Reese-Williams and what has the Holby City star been in?

Sian Reece-Williams has been on our TV screens for years and is currently playing Jodie in Holby City.

However, the actress is also known for her role in ITV soap Emmerdale all the way back in 2008.

So who is Sian Reece-Williams and who did she play in Emmerdale? Here’s what we know…

Sian reese-Williams stares in Holby City. Picture: BBC

Sian, 39, played Gennie Walker in Emmerdale from 2008 until 2013.

She was the adoptive daughter of Brenda Walker and was part of some huge storylines.

Gennie discovered Shadrach Dingle was her biological father, which made Chas Dingle her half-sister.

The character also started a relationship with Nikhil Sharma and the couple got married and had a daughter called Molly in 2012.

Tragically, Gennie was killed just a year later in 2013 by evil Cameron Murray.

Sian Reese-Williams appeared in Line of Duty. Picture: Alamy

Gennie overheard Cameron talking to Debbie about the fact he had killed Carl, but Chas was being framed.

When the pair realised Gennie had found out the truth, they chased her in her car but she skidded off the road and into a ravine.

Cameron saved her by pulling her out, but when Debbie went to call an ambulance, he suffocated her to stop her telling anyone he had killed Carl.

What else has Sian Reese-Williams been in?

Sian graduated in Drama from the University of Hull and trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

In 2016, she starred in series 3 of Welsh crime drama Hinterland / Y Gwyll, playing DI Tom Matthias's love interest, Manon.

In 2017, she starred in series 3 of 35 Diwrnod for S4C, as well as playing Trudy in the BBC One/Netflix drama Requiem, which aired in early 2018.

Sian has also appeared in Line of Duty.

In 2020, she also starred as Silent Witness as Tina Harcourt before she was given the role of Jodie in Holby City.

As for her stage career, Sian played ‘Marta’ in Children of Fate at the Bussey Building in Peckham and 'Linda' in Alan Bennett's Enjoy at the West Yorkshire Playhouse.