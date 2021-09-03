How old is Emmerdale's Lawrence Robb and is he married?

Lawrence Robb plays Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram

Lawrence Robb age: How old is the Emmerdale actor and is he married?

Lawrence Robb joined the Emmerdale cast as Mackenzie Boyd back in 2020 and has been causing drama ever since.

He recently infuriated Ryan Stocks (James Moore) after embarking on a romance with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

But who is Lawrence Robb and does he have a wife? Here’s what we know…

Lawrence Robb joined Emmerdale in 2020. Picture: ITV

How old is Lawrence Robb from Emmerdale?

Lawrence Robb was born in 1991 and is 29-years-old.

The actor is from a town called Kilmacolm, which is about 45 minutes north west of Glasgow, and studied musical theatre there.

Before his role in Emmerdale, TV fans might recognise him for playing Matt in Sky comedy drama I Hate Suzie, which also starred Billie Piper.

Lawrence has also considered becoming a professional singer, previously admitting: “I guess originally I wanted to maybe go down the route of being a singer. I studied musical theatre and I’ve trained to some extent vocally.

“Music as a whole would be a massive inspiration for me. Up until this point, I’ve taken each job as it comes. If it’s been musical theatre, or it’s been acting, or it’s been television, I’ve gone down that road.”

Coincidentally, Lawrence has the same surname as Natalie J Robb, who plays his sister. But the two aren’t related.

Does Lawrence Robb have a wife?

It’s not clear whether Lawrence Robb is married or whether he has a partner.

He often shares glimpses into his home life on Instagram, hanging out with friends and his adorable dogs.

The TV actor also posts photos with his fellow Emmerdale cast mates, as well as a few modelling shots.

Previously sharing musical covers with his followers, the star shared a look into his living area including a huge black bookcase that stretches along one wall and a leather sofa.