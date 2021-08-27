Who is Emmerdale star Daniel Caltagirone? Everything you need to know about Melanie Sykes' ex-husband...

Daniel Caltagirone was married to Melanie Sykes. Picture: Getty Images

Who is Daniel Caltagirone and what has he been in? Here's what we know about the former Emmerdale actor...

BBC's Celebrity MasterChef is back on our screens this autumn, with a whole new cast of stars taking on the challenge.

And Melanie Sykes has joined the line up alongside the likes of Duncan James and Katie Price.

But what do we know about Melanie’s ex husband and fellow celebrity Daniel Caltagirone? Find out everything about the Emmerdale actor…

Daniel Caltagirone starring in Smoking Guns. Picture: Alamy

What has Daniel Caltagirone starred in?

Daniel has had a long career in stage, film and television.

The 49-year-old had a role in Emmerdale, as well as A Touch of Frost, Death in Paradise and an episode of Friends - where he featured as a waiter during the episode of Ross’ wedding.

One of his biggest TV credits came in the series Lock, Stock... where he played series lead Moon, in 2000, and also made appearances in The Bill in 1997 and 2008.

More recently the actor starred in Britannia from 2017 until 2019, and is said to be filming for the upcoming series That Dirty Black Bag.

Daniel Caltagirone and Melanie Sykes were married for eight years. Picture: Getty Images

Film fans might also recognise him for starring in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, The Pianist, The Four Feathers and alongside Leonardo Di Caprio in The Beach.

When did Daniel Caltagirone and Melanie Sykes split?

Melanie, 51, and Daniel were married for eight years after tying the knot in the Caribbean in 2001.

They were granted a divorce in 2009, but said they would remain friends for the sake of their two children, Roman, 19, and Valentino, 17.

They later appeared together on This Morning in 2016 to speak openly about the struggles they faced finding a school for their autistic son.

At the time, the former couple said they had tried placing Valentino in a specialist school for those with autism, but this didn’t work out.

I’m A Celebrity star Mel explained: “He is considered to have highly functional autism so when he spent a week at a school just for those with autism, he had to be moved to the year above.

“He is too highly functioning for an autistic school but not high functioning enough for mainstream school.”

After her divorce, Melanie married her second husband, Jack Cockings in 2013 but they split 18 months later.