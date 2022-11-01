Emmerdale fans 'work out' Chas Dingle is shot in showdown

1 November 2022, 08:54

Who is shot in Emmerdale and is Cain Dingle leaving? Here's what we know...

Things have gotten very tense between Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) in Emmerdale.

The pair have been enemies for years, but things reached a dangerous climax this week when Cain found out his sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is having an affair with Al.

But who gets shot in Emmerdale and what happens to Cain? Here’s what we know…

Cain points a gun at Al in Emmerdale
Cain points a gun at Al in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

But who gets shot in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale viewers watched Cain point a gun in Al's face, with the episode ending with a bang.

Some fans think Chas will be the character whose life is left in the balance after getting caught up in the fight.

"Knowing #Emmerdale it’ll be neither of them that got shot. It will probably end up being Chas somehow,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Someone else said: "Unless we're being misled and it's Chas who gets shot and survives but injured, somehow managed to slip away from Paddy again?"

While a third person wrote: “It can’t end there, who’s been shot? God damn it Emmerdale, it best not be Cain #Emmerdale."

Will Cain shoot Al in Emmerdale?
Will Cain shoot Al in Emmerdale? Picture: ITV

And a fourth simply added: "Chas is going to get shot #Emmerdale."

This comes after Cain lured Al to meet him, where he greeted him with a shotgun during Monday's dramatic instalment.

Al said: "We both know who you are doing this for and it isn't Chas."

Cain replied: "This is about you destroying something which isn't yours to destroy."

"No no no, this is about someone coming along and finally putting you out of your misery," Al commented.

The pair then got into a fight, before Cain managed to kick Al to the ground.

"That's the difference between you and me, I've never really needed anyone until Chas," Al told Cain.

The sound of gunshot is then heard, with fans left in the dark as to who was shot.

