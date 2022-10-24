Emmerdale shock as Fiona Wade set to exit as Priya Sharma

Priya Sharma is played by Fiona Wade. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Is Fiona Wade leaving Emmerdale and what will happen to Priya Sharma? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans will know Fiona Wade for playing Priya Sharma on the soap for the past decade.

The character was introduced along with her brothers Jai (Chris Bisson) and Nikhil (Rik Makarem) back in 2009 and was originally played by Effie Woods before Fiona took over the role in 2011.

Priya's biggest storylines include a fling with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), relationship with David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden), battle with anorexia and marriage to Rakesh Kotecha.

But is Priya leaving Emmerdale and what has Fiona Wade said? Here’s what we know…

Fiona Wade has played Priya in Emmerdale for ten years. Picture: ITV

Is Priya Sharma leaving Emmerdale?

Yes, Emmerdale favourite Priya will be leaving the soap over the next few months.

Fiona Wade has played Priya since 2011, but is set to film her last scenes in the upcoming months, ITV has confirmed to Digital Spy.

We don’t know what her exit storyline will be or whether the door will be left open for her return.

While Fiona is yet to speak out on her exit, it’s thought she wants to pursue other opportunities.

Fans of the show will know Priya has been part of some huge storylines over the past ten years, including going up against her serial killer sister Meena Jutla.

Priya Sharma is played by Fiona Wade. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, there has been plenty of drama on the show this month after Harriet Finch and Liv Dingle were killed off during the Emmerdale 50th anniversary special.

Isobel Steele, who played Liv, has been on the soap for seven years, with Danny Miller, plays Aaron tributing the actress.

He said: "The moment that young girl walked into the room and delivered what was an outstanding performance.

"Myself and everyone in that very room knew we had a rising star on our hands. Now, she leaves a woman with the world at her feet. My best friend, my little sister, my Liv.

"Thank you for the last 7 years. The bond Aaron and Liv had was incomparable. Nobody ever came close. And that's why you'll always be in my life."

Isobel also shared her own message to fans and called her time on the soap the ‘best seven years of my life’.

In a clip posted on social media, she said: "Hey everyone, I assume you've now watched the episode where Liv's died. I hope it made you cry. I definitely cried when I read it and it's been a pleasure.

"It's been the best seven years of my life and yeah, it's been all worth it because of you. So thank you so much!"

Emmerdale captioned the post: "Don't mind us, we're just crying a million tears Goodbye Liv, we're going to miss you so much #Emmerdale50.”