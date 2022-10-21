Emmerdale fans 'work out' what happened to Samson after he goes missing in the storm

Where is Samson in Emmerdale and what happened to him? Here's what we know about the character...

Emmerdale fans were shocked this week when it was revealed that Samson Dingle’s life is in danger.

With the deadly storm having already taken two lives, Samson could be next after he has seemingly gone missing.

Harriet Finch was first to be killed off on Monday when she got trapped by a quad bike, and on Wednesday night viewers were in tears as Liv Flaherty died under a caravan.

But is Samson leaving Emmerdale and where is he? Here’s what we know…

Samson has gone missing on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Is Samson dead in Emmerdale?

It’s not clear what has happened to Samson as no one has heard from him since earlier in the week.

His dad Sam Dingle was injured in the storm and became impaled on a spike attached to a tractor, but he managed to survive the horrific accident.

But in the chaos of the storm, no one seemed to notice Samson was missing, with Belle and Lydia convinced he was at home.

But when Belle went into his bedroom to check she realised his bed hadn’t been slept in and he was nowhere to be found.

When she then sent him a text message, viewers saw the teenagers smashed-up phone on the ground, with the messages coming through.

Zak didn't realise Samson was missing in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

After the chilling scenes, fans of the show are convinced he has been killed in a shock twist.

"Samson will be dead and then it will come out that hes not the actual dad of Amelias baby,” one person wrote.

Another said: "I reckon Samson got hit and dead. If he has now it all makes sense how he's acted towards everyone."

"Ofc Samson is dead. Why didn't we realise," someone else said, while a fourth wrote: “SAMSON DEAD surely not #Emmerdale.”

A fifth added: “Erm where's Samson? nobody has mentioned the fact he was last seen storming away from his dad before the storm #emmerdale”.

This comes after it was revealed seven or eight main characters could be killed off over the next few days.

Samson's phone was seen smashed up. Picture: ITV

As the drama reaches an all time high during the epic 50th anniversary episode on Saturday, director Tim O’Mara has said things will get even worse.

He said: “No one is safe. There’s a possibility of eight or nine characters not being around for very long.

“We do go to the hospital on a number of visits, a number of people hurt by debris flying around the village, there are accidents in the woods, trees falling on people.

“There are massive accidents at the farm which might attract the attention of one or two characters.

“And there’s a massive problem in the village that will involve two of the other characters.

"Plus there’s some stunts in the woods nearby.

“And of course, there’s a wedding. So when you mix all of that up, all these ingredients, it’s going to be sensational.

He added: “No one is safe.”