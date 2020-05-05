Coronation Street receives 276 Ofcom complaints as Yasmeen stabs abusive husband Geoff

Yasmeen finally lashed back at Geoff after months of abuse. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Coronation Street's abusive marriage storyline came to a dramatic climax last week when Yasmeen finally attempted revenge on husband Geoff.

Coronation Street's harrowing abuse storyline between Yasmeen and Geoff has left viewers reeling for weeks now.

However, it was Friday night's episode when Yasmeen stabbed Geoff in the neck that caused the most commotion, prompting 276 complaints to be made to Ofcom from disturbed viewers.

READ MORE: When will Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale run out of episodes?

During the scenes, abusive Geoff forces Yasmeen to finally snap after weeks of abuse as he admits to her he has been sleeping with escorts.

Yasmeen hit Geoff over the head with a wine bottle before stabbing him with the broken glass. Picture: ITV

Geoff even forces her to wear a dress he bought for one of the escorts, mocking Yasmeen for thinking it was a gift for her.

In the emotional scenes, Yasmeen can be seen crying and begging Geoff to stop as he hurls abuse at his wife before throwing food at her and pretending she is a dog.

However, she finally snaps when Geoff approaches her with a knife, hitting him over the head with a wine bottle and then stabbing the end into his throat.

Coronation Street viewers were left shocked at the harrowing scenes. Picture: ITV

Viewers were left shocked at the terrifying scenes, with one commenting: "So harrowing and hard to watch his controlling and coercive behaviour towards Yasmeen over the last few months."

Following the complaints, a spokesperson for Ofcom said: "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

Yasmeen was later arrested for her attack on Geoff. Picture: ITV

After stabbing him, Yasmeen calls paramedics who reveal he is still alive when they get to the house.

Geoff is taken off to hospital as Yasmeen is arrested for assault in front of the entire street.

What will happen next for Yasmeen, and will Geoff survive?

READ MORE: Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver reveals she was 'knocked out cold' during on screen blunder