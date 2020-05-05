Coronation Street receives 276 Ofcom complaints as Yasmeen stabs abusive husband Geoff

5 May 2020, 12:35

Yasmeen finally lashed back at Geoff after months of abuse
Yasmeen finally lashed back at Geoff after months of abuse. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Coronation Street's abusive marriage storyline came to a dramatic climax last week when Yasmeen finally attempted revenge on husband Geoff.

Coronation Street's harrowing abuse storyline between Yasmeen and Geoff has left viewers reeling for weeks now.

However, it was Friday night's episode when Yasmeen stabbed Geoff in the neck that caused the most commotion, prompting 276 complaints to be made to Ofcom from disturbed viewers.

READ MORE: When will Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale run out of episodes?

During the scenes, abusive Geoff forces Yasmeen to finally snap after weeks of abuse as he admits to her he has been sleeping with escorts.

Yasmeen hit Geoff over the head with a wine bottle before stabbing him with the broken glass
Yasmeen hit Geoff over the head with a wine bottle before stabbing him with the broken glass. Picture: ITV

Geoff even forces her to wear a dress he bought for one of the escorts, mocking Yasmeen for thinking it was a gift for her.

In the emotional scenes, Yasmeen can be seen crying and begging Geoff to stop as he hurls abuse at his wife before throwing food at her and pretending she is a dog.

However, she finally snaps when Geoff approaches her with a knife, hitting him over the head with a wine bottle and then stabbing the end into his throat.

Coronation Street viewers were left shocked at the harrowing scenes
Coronation Street viewers were left shocked at the harrowing scenes. Picture: ITV

Viewers were left shocked at the terrifying scenes, with one commenting: "So harrowing and hard to watch his controlling and coercive behaviour towards Yasmeen over the last few months."

Following the complaints, a spokesperson for Ofcom said: "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

Yasmeen was later arrested for her attack on Geoff
Yasmeen was later arrested for her attack on Geoff. Picture: ITV

After stabbing him, Yasmeen calls paramedics who reveal he is still alive when they get to the house.

Geoff is taken off to hospital as Yasmeen is arrested for assault in front of the entire street.

What will happen next for Yasmeen, and will Geoff survive?

READ MORE: Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver reveals she was 'knocked out cold' during on screen blunder

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver revealed she was knocked out on set

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver reveals she was 'knocked out cold' during on screen blunder
When will EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale run out of episodes?

When will Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale run out of episodes?
Who did Michelle Keegan play in Coronation Street?

Who did Michelle Keegan play in Coronation Street? And how did her character Tina McIntyre die?
Yasmeen attacks Geoff in Coronation Street

Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Metcalfe fears she's killed evil Geoff in shock new scenes
Andrew Whyment has revealed when Coronation Street will be forced off air

Coronation Street’s Andrew Whyment reveals soap will be forced off air if lockdown rules continue

Trending on Heart

The Government are now offering advice to the public over cyber attacks

Government issue official warning to UK over 'dangerous and malicious' COVID-19 related cyber threats

News

The mum took to Mumsnet to share her concern (stock images)

Mums slammed for using flour to make Playdough for their kids during lockdown shortage

Lifestyle

Paul Sinha

Paul Sinha net worth: How much does The Chase's 'The Sinnerman' earn?

Celebrities

Hogwarts is Here is run by Harry Potter fans and is completely free to those people looking to learn more about the magical world

You can now enrol at Hogwarts and take online magic classes during lockdown, and they're completely free

Lifestyle

How to make a face mask at home in 10 minutes

How to make a homemade face mask in ten minutes

Lifestyle

Lydia Bright hit back at trolls who criticised her for drinking wine while with her daughter

Lydia Bright forced to defend herself after mum-shamers troll her for drinking wine while parenting

Celebrities