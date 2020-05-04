Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver reveals she was 'knocked out cold' during on screen blunder

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver revealed she was knocked out on set. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver has revealed an accident on set left her unconscious.

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has revealed she was once knocked out after a co-star accidentally punched her.

The Eileen Grimshaw actress has been a legendary character on the Cobbles for 20 years.

But while she was filming with Judy Holt back in 2012, her co-star misjudged a punch and ended up hitting Sue in the face.

Speaking to The Mirror, Sue explained: “Judy’s character had Alzheimer’s. She punched me, misjudged it and I got knocked out cold on the floor.

“I had to visit the hospital to get checked out – she was mortified. When it went out on screen they used the real sound from the punch on the show.”

Judy played Lesley Kershaw in Corrie from 2011 to 2012 and was brought in as the wife of Eileen’s boyfriend at the time Paul Kershaw.

Meanwhile, Sue revealed that she was only supposed to stay on Coronation Street for a few months, but loved it so much she has ended up staying two decades.

She admitted: "I originally said I’d stay about a year, but the place is so seductive. Everybody knows an Eileen. She’s every woman, she’s down to earth, level-headed and loyal.

"She’s a great friend, but c**p at everything else.”

The whole Corrie cast is currently on a break from filming after the set in Manchester was forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sue Cleaver has played Eileen Grimshaw for 20 years. Picture: ITV

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has since revealed the soap has enough episodes to last until June if filming doesn't recommence.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2020, Kevin confirmed to press that Corrie would continue for the time being but would run out of episodes at some point in June.

In March it was announced the soap would be reducing the number of episodes they show each week, to ensure fans can enjoy them for as long as possible.An ITV spokesperson said: "In the coming weeks some episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will understandably be out of kilter due to the temporary transmission pattern for both programmes, which takes effect from Monday, March 30.”

Coronation Street now airs just three episodes, rather than six, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

