Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver reveals she was 'knocked out cold' during on screen blunder

4 May 2020, 14:32

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver revealed she was knocked out on set
Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver revealed she was knocked out on set. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver has revealed an accident on set left her unconscious.

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has revealed she was once knocked out after a co-star accidentally punched her.

The Eileen Grimshaw actress has been a legendary character on the Cobbles for 20 years.

But while she was filming with Judy Holt back in 2012, her co-star misjudged a punch and ended up hitting Sue in the face.

Speaking to The Mirror, Sue explained: “Judy’s character had Alzheimer’s. She punched me, misjudged it and I got knocked out cold on the floor.

“I had to visit the hospital to get checked out – she was mortified. When it went out on screen they used the real sound from the punch on the show.”

Judy played Lesley Kershaw in Corrie from 2011 to 2012 and was brought in as the wife of Eileen’s boyfriend at the time Paul Kershaw.

Read More: When will Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale run out of episodes?

Meanwhile, Sue revealed that she was only supposed to stay on Coronation Street for a few months, but loved it so much she has ended up staying two decades.

She admitted: "I originally said I’d stay about a year, but the place is so seductive. Everybody knows an Eileen. She’s every woman, she’s down to earth, level-headed and loyal.

"She’s a great friend, but c**p at everything else.”

The whole Corrie cast is currently on a break from filming after the set in Manchester was forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sue Cleaver has played Eileen Grimshaw for 20 years
Sue Cleaver has played Eileen Grimshaw for 20 years. Picture: ITV

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has since revealed the soap has enough episodes to last until June if filming doesn't recommence.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2020, Kevin confirmed to press that Corrie would continue for the time being but would run out of episodes at some point in June.

In March it was announced the soap would be reducing the number of episodes they show each week, to ensure fans can enjoy them for as long as possible.An ITV spokesperson said: "In the coming weeks some episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will understandably be out of kilter due to the temporary transmission pattern for both programmes, which takes effect from Monday, March 30.”

Coronation Street now airs just three episodes, rather than six, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

Now Read: Who did Michelle Keegan play in Coronation Street? And how did her character Tina McIntyre die?

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

When will EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale run out of episodes?

When will Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale run out of episodes?
Who did Michelle Keegan play in Coronation Street?

Who did Michelle Keegan play in Coronation Street? And how did her character Tina McIntyre die?
Yasmeen attacks Geoff in Coronation Street

Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Metcalfe fears she's killed evil Geoff in shock new scenes
Andrew Whyment has revealed when Coronation Street will be forced off air

Coronation Street’s Andrew Whyment reveals soap will be forced off air if lockdown rules continue
What do we know about new Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale?

Who plays Vinny’s dad Paul? New Emmerdale actor Reece Dinsdale joins soap as Mandy Dingle’s ex

Trending on Heart

The first May Bank Holiday will fall on a Friday this year

Why is the May Bank Holiday on a Friday this year?

Lifestyle

Joe's wife Rosie stepped in to cover his PE class this morning

Joe Wicks' wife Rosie takes over PE lessons after the Body Coach injures his hand

Celebrities

This delicious cocktail uses just three ingredients

Delicious cocktail recipes to make at home

Food & Health

The new range has affordable and pricier coins

Royal Mint release new £2 coin to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has revealed how families can save hundreds on energy bills

Martin Lewis reveals how to slash energy bills by up to £350 during coronavirus pandemic
Love Island 2020 has been cancelled after it was decided by ITV bosses the risk of COVID-19 was too high.

Love Island bosses cancel this year's show due to coronavirus pandemic