Who did Michelle Keegan play in Coronation Street? And how did her character Tina McIntyre die?

28 April 2020, 17:00 | Updated: 28 April 2020, 17:01

With so many dramas under her belt, it’s easy to forget that Michelle Keegan made a name for herself in the acting world on Coronation Street.

Before the likes of Our Girl, Tina and Bobby and Ordinary Lies, Michelle was causing trouble in Weatherfield with the likes of Peter Barlow and David Platt.

So, what do we know about Michelle’s character and how she died? Find out everything…

Michelle Keegan played Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street
Michelle Keegan played Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who did Michelle Keegan play in Coronation Street?

Michelle Keegan played Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street from 2008 to 2014.

During her six years on the ITV soap, Michelle’s character found herself at the centre of many huge storylines including perjury, abortion and surrogacy.

She also had romances with residents David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd), Graeme Proctor (Craig Gazey), Tommy Duckworth (Chris Fountain), Dr. Matt Carter (Oliver Mellor) and Jason Grimshaw (Ryan Thomas).

Tina McIntyre was killed in 2014 on Coronation Street
Tina McIntyre was killed in 2014 on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Her affair with married man Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) began in 2013 - on the day he married Carla.

At one point they planned to run away together to Portsmouth, but Peter backed out when he discovered that Carla was pregnant.

How did Tina McIntyre die in Coronation Street?

Tina McIntyre was murdered by Carla's brother Rob Donovan in 2014.

At the time, Rob was in a relationship with Tracy Barlow and Tina had threatened to tell the police about their dodgy business dealings with Barlow's Buys.

He killed the much-loved character by pushing her off a balcony in the Builder's Yard.

Shockingly, after she survived the fall, Rob beat her with a metal pole and she later died in hospital after having surgery to reduce the swelling on her brain.

Rob tried to frame Peter for Tina's murder and he was sentenced to life imprisonment, but after Carla told the police the truth, Rob fled Weatherfield before finally giving himself up to the police.

A month later, he was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

