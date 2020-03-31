Cast of Our Girl: Who stars in series four with Michelle Keegan and Nico Mirallegro?

Who is in Our Girl series four? Hollyoaks star Nico Mirallegro and David Attenborough's great nephew Will have joined the cast.

Michelle Keegan is back as Georgie Lane in Our Girl for the final time as the hit drama returns to BBC One.

But while Michelle may be leaving after the fourth series, some brand new actors have joined the line up - including former Hollyoaks star Nico Mirallegro, who is playing Prof.

Here’s the lowdown on the main cast members…

Michelle Keegan as Georgie Lane

Michelle Keegan is back as Georgie Lane on our Girl. Picture: BBC

Georgie is an army medic and has completed tours in Afghanistan, Nepal, Nigeria and Belize. She lost her ex-fiancé Elvis when he was killed in Afghanistan.

Read More: Our Girl series 4: When is it on and what channel?

Michelle previously played Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street from 2007 to 2014 and also starred in ITV’s Tina and Bobby and the hit Sky One comedy Brassic.

Nico Mirallegro as Prof

Nico Mirallegro as Prof in Our Girl. Picture: BBC

New for series four, viewers don’t know much about Prof so far.

Previously, Nico Mirallegro played Barry “Newt” Newton in Hollyoaks from 2007 to 2010, as well as Finn Nelson in My Mad Fat Diary and Joe Middleton in The Village.

Sean Ward as Private Fingers

Private “Fingers” is an original and debuted in series one.

Before joining 2 Section, Sean Ward also starred on Corrie as Callum Logan in 2014.

Sean Sagar as Private Monk

Monk is a member of 2 section and has travelled on a number of missions with the team since series two.

Sean Sagar appeared in ITV drama Sticks and Stones last year and had a small role in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen.

Read More: When was Netflix series Pandemic filmed and is it based on coronavirus?

Sean Sagar as Private Monk in our Girl. Picture: BBC

Rolan Bell as Sergeant King

Before his role as the well respected Sergeant King, Rolan played Theo on EastEnders back in 2009 and starred in ITV crime drama Scott & Bailey.

Simon Lennon as Private Brains

Known as the clever one of 2 Section, Simon Lennon is back in the role of Private Brains. In 2017, Simon played Marcus Ruskin in one episode of Grantchester.

Danny-Boy Hatchard as Private Rhett 'Cheese' Charlton

Private Rhett 'Cheese' Charlton is another new member of 2 section, he’s said to have ‘a darker, slightly manipulative side to him.’

Actor Danny-Boy is probably best known for playing Lee Carter on EastEnders from 2014 to the beginning of this year.

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Mimi

Mimi is new for series 2 as well, with Georgie becoming a mentor to her.

Younger viewers might remember Amy-Leigh Hickman from CBBC show Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground.

She also appeared as Linzi Bragg on EastEnders and Nasreen Paracha in the Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge.

Josh Bowman as Dr Antonio

Joshua Bowman as Dr Antonio in our Girl. Picture: BBC

Dr Antonio joined the cast for series four and not much is known about his character so far.

Josh Bowman previously starred in US drama Revenge, in which he played Daniel Grayson.

Will Attenborough as Lieutenant Hurst

Lieutenant Hurst is the slightly out of his depth officer struggling to get the respect from the new troops. He’s tasked with leading Lane and the other soldiers into a war zone.

Will Attenborough’s granddad is Richard Attenborough and Richard’s brother is David Attenborough, making Will his great nephew.

The actor has previously starred alongside Amandla Stenberg in Where Hands Touch and Kaplan in Hunter Killer.

Mark Armstrong as Spanner

Spanner joined the cast in series 2, while Mark previously appeared on an episode of Midsomer Murders back in 2012.

Who else is in the cast of Our Girl?

Other actors include Jack Parry-Jones as Jackson, Ben Batt as Blue, Kaine Zajaz as Throbber, Angela Lonsdale as Grace Lane and Sean Gilder as Max Lane.

Read More: Netflix dating show Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons