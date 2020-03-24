Our Girl series 4: When is it on and what channel?

When is Our Girl series four back on? And what channel is it on?

Our Girl is finally back on our screens for a fourth series as Michelle Keegan prepares for her last appearance in the drama.

But what do we know about the series and when is it on? Find out everything...

When Is Our Girl series four on and what channel can I watch it?

Series four of Our Girl begins on Tuesday 24th March at 9pm on BBC One. There will be six episodes.

Michelle Keegan is back on Our Girl. Picture: BBC

Who is in the cast of Our Girl?

Michelle Keegan has been confirmed to return for the new series of Our Girl, reprising her role as Georgie Lane for the last time.

There are some new faces joining the cast, including Nico Mirallegro and Danny-Boy Hatchard who played Lee Carter in EastEnders.

Speaking about his role, he said: “I’m buzzing to be joining the iconic 2 Section. Our Girl has always done a fantastic job representing our British troops, so I can’t wait to help tell more really cool stories.”

Other cast members include Will Attenborough, Kaine Zajaz, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Josh Bowman, Nabil Elouahabi, Nebras Jamali and Badria Timinih.

As well as Rolan Bell, Ben Batt, Mark Armstrong, Jack Parry-Jones, Sean Ward, Sean Sagar and Dominic Jephcott.

Michelle Keegan on Our Girl. Picture: BBC

Shalom Brune-Franklin and Harki Bhambra, who play Maisie and Rab, and Ben Aldridge, who is best known as Captain James, are no longer on the show.

How did series three of Our Girl end?

The series three finale of Our Girl ended on a cliffhanger with Georgie and her team in serious danger.

Viewers saw Georgie finally admit her feelings to Captain Charles James (Ben Aldridge) as it was revealed the Captain's marriage to previous Our Girl lead Molly Dawes was over.

Elsewhere, Maisie and Rab also got together, with Rab even popping the question.

In the final minutes, 2 Section attempted to flee from an armed cartel and were left with no choice but to leap over a cliff.

