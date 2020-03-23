What is Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak about and how can you watch it on Netflix?

23 March 2020, 16:48 | Updated: 23 March 2020, 19:01

Pandemic is a six-part docuseries on Netflix
Pandemic is a six-part docuseries on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Everything you need to know about Netflix series Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak.

Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak is a docu-series looking at how prepared the world is to deal with a deadly virus outbreak.

The series dropped on 22 January 2020 - coincidentally, weeks before coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

Read more: NHS Clap For Our Carers: When is the date and what do we need to do?

This has meant that the series has grown rapidly in popularity on the streaming service - although it does not address coronavirus and was filmed before the outbreak.

Pandemic was filmed in 2019
Pandemic was filmed in 2019. Picture: Netflix

What is Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak about?

The series - filmed in 2019 across the USA and the world - looks back at a deadly flu pandemic in the early 20th century, which killed 50 - 100 million people across the world.

Its synopsis reads: “In this docuseries, meet the heroes on the front lines of the battle against influenza and learn about their efforts to stop the next global outbreak.”

Read more: What time are Joe Wicks' live PE lessons and how can you watch on YouTube?

The first episode starts with Dennis Carroll, director of the Emerging Threats Unit of the U.S. Agency for International Development, standing by a mass grave of victims of the 1918 flu pandemic.

Pandemic is available to stream now on Netflix
Pandemic is available to stream now on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

He says: “This grave site is a reminder of the devastation a flu pandemic can wreak.

“This kind of carnage is not relegated to history. When we talk about another flu pandemic happening, it’s not a matter of if, but when.”

The series features a number of experts exploring the world's ability to deal with an outbreak.

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak is now available to stream on Netflix

NOW READ:

Mrs Hinch reveals how she’s disinfecting her house during coronavirus pandemic

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Coronation Street episodes have been reduced

When is Coronation Street on tonight? Episodes reduced as ITV reveals scheduling change amid Coronavirus pandemic
Emmerdale scheduling changes revealed

When is Emmerdale on TV? ITV scheduling changes revealed amid Coronavirus pandemic
How far in advance are Coronation Street and EastEnders filmed?

How far in advance are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale filmed?
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are being protected on This Morning

Will This Morning be cancelled because of coronavirus? ITV bosses take extreme measures to protect Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

This Morning

This Morning's Dr Ranj reveals top tips on how to talk to your children about coronavirus

This Morning's Dr Ranj reveals top tips on how to talk to your children about coronavirus

This Morning

Trending on Heart

Mrs Hinch has revealed how she is cleaning her house

Mrs Hinch reveals how she’s disinfecting her house during coronavirus pandemic

Celebrities

How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died?

Coronavirus latest: How many cases of COVID-19 are in the UK and how many people have died?

Lifestyle

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 5,837?

Lifestyle

PE with Joe Wicks is on Monday - Friday at 9am

What time are Joe Wicks' live PE lessons and how can you watch on YouTube?

Celebrities

A mum has shared her homeschooling schedule

Mum shares hilarious coronavirus home-schooling plan to get the kids to do housework

Lifestyle