What is Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak about and how can you watch it on Netflix?

Pandemic is a six-part docuseries on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Everything you need to know about Netflix series Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak.

Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak is a docu-series looking at how prepared the world is to deal with a deadly virus outbreak.

The series dropped on 22 January 2020 - coincidentally, weeks before coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

Read more: NHS Clap For Our Carers: When is the date and what do we need to do?

This has meant that the series has grown rapidly in popularity on the streaming service - although it does not address coronavirus and was filmed before the outbreak.

Pandemic was filmed in 2019. Picture: Netflix

What is Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak about?

The series - filmed in 2019 across the USA and the world - looks back at a deadly flu pandemic in the early 20th century, which killed 50 - 100 million people across the world.

Its synopsis reads: “In this docuseries, meet the heroes on the front lines of the battle against influenza and learn about their efforts to stop the next global outbreak.”

Read more: What time are Joe Wicks' live PE lessons and how can you watch on YouTube?

The first episode starts with Dennis Carroll, director of the Emerging Threats Unit of the U.S. Agency for International Development, standing by a mass grave of victims of the 1918 flu pandemic.

Pandemic is available to stream now on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

He says: “This grave site is a reminder of the devastation a flu pandemic can wreak.

“This kind of carnage is not relegated to history. When we talk about another flu pandemic happening, it’s not a matter of if, but when.”

The series features a number of experts exploring the world's ability to deal with an outbreak.

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak is now available to stream on Netflix

NOW READ:

Mrs Hinch reveals how she’s disinfecting her house during coronavirus pandemic