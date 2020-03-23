NHS Clap For Our Carers: When is the date and what do we need to do?

Clap For Carers takes place on Thursday. Picture: Clap For Carers/Getty

Many celebs have thrown their support behind a nationwide applause for our NHS staff for the work they're doing to battle coronavirus.

A round of applause will take place on Thursday to support doctors, nurses and other NHS staff in their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the public who can are being encouraged to clap from their homes, balconies, gardens, or wherever is convenient - while of course ensuring they are a safe distance from others.

When does Clap For Our Carers take place?

Clap For Our Carers will take place this Thursday (26 March) at 8PM in the UK.

The official invite reads: "During these unprecedented times they need to know that we are grateful.

"Please join us on 26th March at 8pm for a big applause (from front doors, garden, balcony, windows, living rooms, etc) to show all nurses; doctors; gps and carers our appreciation for their ongoing hard world and fight against this virus.

"Please share this message, so we can make sure the word spreads and reaches all to join".

What celebrities have supported Clap For Our Carers?

Victoria Beckham posted the invitation to her Instagram page alongside the caption: "Words can’t describe how thankful we all are for all the bravery and hard work of the healthcare workers during this uncertain time."Let’s all join together next week on March 26 to show our gratitude and solidarity with those on the frontline. #ClapForOurCarers xxxx VB".

Her husband David Beckham also posted the invite, and the likes of Piers Morgan, Tamara Ecclestone, and Stacey Dooley have also lent their support.

