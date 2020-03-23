Mrs Hinch reveals how she’s disinfecting her house during coronavirus pandemic
23 March 2020
Mrs Hinch has revealed how she's cleaning her house from top to bottom amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
As families around the country do their bit to limit the spread of coronavirus, now Mrs Hinch has revealed how she disinfects her home.
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the social media star - aka Sophie Hinchcliffe - shared her ‘Freshen Up Friday’ cleaning routine which is included in her upcoming book, Little Book of Lists.
You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.
The 30-year-old cleaning guru started by reaching for her favourite product, diluting some Springtime fragrance Zoflora and pouring it into a spray bottle.
Good evening guys 💫 welcome to the Hinch drive thru 😂 I hope you all love it just as much as I do! Honestly I can't even explain how happy I am just standing in this kitchen , wiping down the worktops, shining the sink, filling my jars and labelling everything !
Zoflora is a disinfectant and is said to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria, with Mrs Hinch first using the mix on her window sills and door handles.
Next up, the star moved on to smaller items around the home she shares with husband Jamie Hinchliffe and son Ronnie.
Spraying the Zoflora mixture onto a dry cloth, she reached for the TV remote controls, as well as light switches and her LED candles.
She explained: "Diluted Zoflora and a cloth - wiping down everything that's touched regularly on a daily basis.”
After that, Sophie turned her attention to the kitchen where she used a squeegee to clean down her electric hob.
Using surface cleaner, she sprayed the hob, before wiping it down and adding the caption: "There's just something about squeegeeing my hob that relaxes me."
This comes after Alice Beer gave This Morning viewers some handy tips when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting objects around the home.
Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she said: "Cleaning your house is so easy and so quick and so cheap, you do not need to stockpile expensive products to do this."
Alice said there are two ways to banish the virus on surfaces, one using the "most basic of liquid soaps so long as you are thorough,” and the second using an alcohol or bleach based product.
She explained: "You fill up one capful [of bleach], which is three teaspoons, and it will go in half a litre of water. I would put the solution in an old spray bottle, now that bottle will give you 50 bottles."
While The World Health Organisation suggests that coronavirus can live on hard surfaces for just a few hours, a professor of environmental healthcare at Southampton University says that it can survive for up to five days on hard surfaces like glass, steel, plastic or ceramics.
Meanwhile, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says that the virus can live on inanimate objects (phones, surfaces, handles), for up to nine days.
