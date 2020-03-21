On Air Now
Heart's Feel Good Weekend with Lilah Parsons 10pm - 1am
21 March 2020, 15:33 | Updated: 21 March 2020, 15:47
Supermarket giant Tesco is looking for 20,000 new staff to ease the intense pressure as shoppers continue to panic-buy during the Coronavirus outbreak.
The applications will be fast-tracked as they want people to start straight away to help them cope with the 'unprecedented demand'.
Most positions are temporary but will be for at least 12 weeks. There is also the incentive of getting paid almost immediately after starting.
The job openings are aimed at those who have lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Click here for the NHS' latest advice about coronavirus
Natasha Adams, Tesco's chief people officer, said: "I'm so proud to be welcoming thousands of new colleagues to Tesco.
"Thank you to everyone offering to help as we work day and night to keep our shelves full for customers.
"The community spirit at Tesco is fantastic and together, we can do this."
The store has also announced a 10% bonus on hourly rate for hours worked to colleagues across stores, distribution and customer engagement.
Read more: Quarantined Brits are setting up ‘virtual pubs’ with their mates after Government coronavirus plan shuts pubs
If anyone is looking for work, look to apply to supermarkets! I completed my application this morning at 9am, had my interview at 8pm and I start tomorrow at 12pm.— L (@ld04_) March 20, 2020
I know Tesco and Iceland (+Food Warehouse) are frantically recruiting. Please RT to help someone x
Rivals Asda, Aldi Co-op and Lidl are also on a recruitment drive.
Aldi are looking for 9,000 people, Adsa and Co-op are looking for 5,000 new staff while Lidl is recruiting for 2,500 positions.
All of the supermarkets have now placed restrictions on key items such as soap, hand sanitiser, pasta, toilet roll and milk to allow everyone to get their shopping done as they face self-isolation.
Guys, I applied for a role at Tesco at 7pm and they called me (at 10pm) to work tommorow. If you're finding yourself in a compromising job situation, don't hesitate to apply 🙏🏾 There's no shame in your hustle and we're all trying to make a living out here.— T R A C Y (@tracylandu) March 20, 2020