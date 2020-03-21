Coronavirus: Tesco announces 20,000 new jobs as Aldi, Asda and Lidl also look to recruit amidst crisis

21 March 2020, 15:33 | Updated: 21 March 2020, 15:47

Tesco sign outside a store in London, UK...
Tesco is currently on a mass recruitment drive. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Supermarket giant Tesco is looking for 20,000 new staff to ease the intense pressure as shoppers continue to panic-buy during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The applications will be fast-tracked as they want people to start straight away to help them cope with the 'unprecedented demand'.

Most positions are temporary but will be for at least 12 weeks. There is also the incentive of getting paid almost immediately after starting.

The job openings are aimed at those who have lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Click here for the NHS' latest advice about coronavirus

UK Braces For Rising Incidence Of COVID-19
The shelves are being ransacked as shoppers panic they will run out of food in self-isolation. Picture: Getty

Natasha Adams, Tesco's chief people officer, said: "I'm so proud to be welcoming thousands of new colleagues to Tesco.

"Thank you to everyone offering to help as we work day and night to keep our shelves full for customers.

"The community spirit at Tesco is fantastic and together, we can do this."

The store has also announced a 10% bonus on hourly rate for hours worked to colleagues across stores, distribution and customer engagement.

Read more: Quarantined Brits are setting up ‘virtual pubs’ with their mates after Government coronavirus plan shuts pubs

Rivals Asda, Aldi Co-op and Lidl are also on a recruitment drive.

Aldi are looking for 9,000 people, Adsa and Co-op are looking for 5,000 new staff while Lidl is recruiting for 2,500 positions.

All of the supermarkets have now placed restrictions on key items such as soap, hand sanitiser, pasta, toilet roll and milk to allow everyone to get their shopping done as they face self-isolation.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liverpool and Arsenal monitoring Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt

Coronavirus: Paolo Maldini and son Daniel test positive

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson urges adults to stay away from elderly mums on Mother's Day

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jamie Oliver Signs Copies Of His New Book "Ultimate Veg"

Jamie Oliver launches cookery show focused on easy meals to help people during Coronavirus pandemic
Virtual pub

Quarantined Brits are setting up ‘virtual pubs’ with their mates after Government coronavirus plan shuts pubs
Poorly Matt Evers is at home in quarantine

Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers concerns fans after revealing he’s ‘very sick’ with Coronavirus symptoms
This Mother's Day I'm prouder than ever of my NHS nurse Mum

This Mother's Day I'm prouder than ever of my NHS nurse Mum

Laura took to Facebook to share her hack this week, which involves her giving her children £1 to spend a day and opening a at-home 'tuck shop'

Mum shares genius 'tuck shop' hack to stop children always asking for snacks during isolation

Lifestyle

You really CAN clean a filthy oven door with just two products... and a lot of elbow grease

How to clean your oven door with a dishwasher tablet and an 89p cleaning paste

Lifestyle