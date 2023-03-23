Why did Coronation Street dog Cerberus leave the soap and who owns him?

23 March 2023, 10:57 | Updated: 23 March 2023, 11:44

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What does Coronation Street dog Cerberus' name mean and what happened to him? Here's what we know...

Coronation Street fans were left in tears this week when Evelyn Plummer was forced to have her dog Cerberus put to sleep after he fell seriously ill.

The heartbreaking scenes saw the greyhound rushed to the vet after he completely went off his food.

With Cerberus not getting any better, a concerned vet told Tyrone Dobbs he could have got food poisoning.

Roy Cropper then revealed he'd dropped an Eccles cake in the café and feared Cerberus may have eaten it.

Coronation Street viewers were heartbroken when Cerberus was killed
Coronation Street viewers were heartbroken when Cerberus was killed. Picture: ITV

The vet then broke the devastating news that Cerberus was suffering from kidney failure and was unlikely to improve due his age.

Evelyn agreed that the kindest thing would be to put him to sleep, telling her friends: "I don't want to see him suffer."

She broke down in tears as she wrapped her dog in a blanket and said goodbye to him for the last time.

Her last words to him were: "Thank you for being the best boy, the prince of Weatherfield," as the vet administered the injection.

Why is Cerberus the dog leaving Coronation Street?

We don’t know why Coronation Street bosses decided to kill off the dog on-screen, but fans at home are not happy about it.

Cerberus the dog was put down in Coronation Street
Cerberus the dog was put down in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

One person wrote: "Devastating corrie omg #Corrie #coronationstreet,” while another said: "Corrie way too much showing the poor dog getting an injection."

"There was no need for the dog to die,” said something else, while a fourth added: “RIP Cerberus. I always cry more when animals die than people on tv. Amazing acting from #MaureenLipman and @alanhalsall We were all there with you! #coronationstreet #corrie #ITV.”

Who owns Cerberus the dog in Coronation Street?

It’s not clear who owns Cerberus, but his real name is Boss and he is a nine-year-old Greyhound.

Maureen Lipman, the actress who plays Evelyn, explained how Boss seemed "a bit subdued" before filming his final scenes.

Cerberus was killed in Coronation Street
Cerberus was killed in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

"It was as if he had an inkling that he was being written out!,” she told the Metro, continuing: “He was a bit subdued for a couple of days. He was valiant and that made it even sadder.”

Maureen went on to say she ‘had blocked out filming’, adding: “He was so brave to the last, he just lay there, we were all on the floor with this beautiful soul. Obviously the dog is actually fine but I really miss him.”

What does the name Cerberus mean?

Despite the Coronation Street dog having a calm temperament, in Greek myth Cerberus was the name of the three-headed dog that guarded the entrance to Hades.

Cerberus' name also derives from the Greek word creoboros meaning "flesh-devouring" and the three heads are supposed to represent the three origins of human strife: "nature, cause, and accident".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia is on for nine weeks in the UK

How long is Married at First Sight Australia 2023 on for and how many episodes are there?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow midi dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

MAFS Australia drama as Bronte dumps Harrison

The truth behind MAFS Australia star Bronte Schofield's 'fake' split from Harrison Boon

A look inside MAFS star Melissa's business

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star Melinda Willis' business and net worth

EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra working in family's shop after quitting soap role of 12 years

EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra working in family's shop after quitting soap role of 12 years

Trending on Heart

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Parenting

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran has given fans glimpses inside his huge home

Where does Ed Sheeran live? Inside his spectacular 'Sheeranville' estate

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been spoilt on her birthday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treated to jewellery and huge cake on her birthday

Supermarket opening times for Easter revealed

Easter supermarket opening hours on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Lifestyle

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla: Age, husband and weight loss journey

Ed Sheeran shares update on wife Cherry following tumour diagnosis

Ed Sheeran shares health update on wife Cherry Seaborn following tumour diagnosis

Celebrities

A woman is selling her home after living in it for more than 100 years

Great grandma, 104, selling her childhood home after living in it for more than a century

Lifestyle

Sue Radford crashed her car this week

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford involved in shock crash leaving family car destroyed

Celebrities

The Chase contestant Debbie has sadly passed away

The Chase contestant tragically dies a week after show aired

Potholes in England and Wales will take 11 years and £14billion to repair

Potholes in England and Wales will take 11 years and £14billion to repair

Lifestyle

Gino D'Acampo reveals real reason he quit Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip

Gino D'Acampo reveals real reason he quit Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran will release Eyes Closed ahead of the release of his new album Subtract

Ed Sheeran Dancing With My Eyes Closed: New song meaning, lyrics, where to listen

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran breaks down in tears in first look of new documentary

Ed Sheeran breaks down in tears in first trailer of new documentary

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon reflects on being 'judged' for being a teenage mum at 17

Stacey Solomon reflects on being 'judged' for being a teenage mum at 17

Celebrities