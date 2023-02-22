Inside Coronation Street star Bill Kenwright's life 50 years after Gordon Clegg role

22 February 2023, 09:32

Bill Kenwright starred in Coronation Street
Bill Kenwright starred in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who did Bill Kenwright play in Coronation Street, how old is he and what else has he been in? Here's what we know...

Coronation Street fans might remember Bill Kenwright first made his debut in the ITV soap all the way back in 1968.

His character Gordon Clegg was on the Street for a year until Bill decided to leave and pursue other projects.

He’s gone on to have an incredible career on screen and on stage, so let’s have a look inside his incredible career.

Who did Bill Kenwright play in Coronation Street?

Bill Kenwright played Gordon Clegg on Coronation Street from 1968 to 1969, and then intermittently until 1995.

Bill Kenwright played Gordon Clegg in Coronation Street
Bill Kenwright played Gordon Clegg in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty Images

The role was taken over by Geoffrey Leesley for guest appearances in 2002 and 2004.

But Bill then reprised the role for the episodes following the death of Gordon's mum Betty in 2012.

Gordon was part of some major storylines over his 12 months on the soap, including living in the flat above the Corner Shop with his aunt Maggie and her husband Les.

He then went on to have a relationship with Lucille Hewitt, with the pair even planning to get married.

After Gordon passed his accountancy exams, he decided he didn’t want to marry her and cancelled the wedding before taking a job in London and moving there.

Bill Kenwright is a big part of Everton football team
Bill Kenwright is a big part of Everton football team. Picture: Alamy

What else has Bill Kenwright been in?

Bill is one of the UK's most successful theatre producers, best known for the long-running West End hits Blood Brothers and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

He had a minor stint as a recording artist in the late 1960s but this didn’t last long and he gave up full-time signing acting in the mid 1970s to focus on theatre.

Other productions have included West End runs of Whistle Down the Wind at the Palace Theatre, The Big Life, Elmina's Kitchen, Scrooge – The Musical, The Night of the Iguana and This is Elvis.

As well as producing theatre shows, Bill has helped start the careers of many current West End producers and in 2008, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Theatrical Management Association.

Bill Kenwright and his wife Jenny
Bill Kenwright and his wife Jenny. Picture: Getty Images

Where is Bill Kenwright now?

The star now is now 77-years-old has his own record label called Bill Kenwright Records, which had released three albums.

In 1999, Bill also staged a successful takeover of Everton Football Club and became the chairman in 2004.

As for his personal life, Bill was married to actress Anouska Hempel from 1978 to 1980 and then went on to date Virginia Stride who he shares a daughter and two grandchildren with.

He is currently in a long-term relationship with the actress Jenny Seagrove and they live in London together.

