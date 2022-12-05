Inside Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie's life 20 years after leaving soap

5 December 2022, 08:48

Amanda Barrie has been an actress for decades
Amanda Barrie has been an actress for decades. Picture: Alamy/BBC

What happened to Alma in Coronation Street and where is Amanda Barrie now?

Coronation Street fans will remember Amanda Barrie for starring in the show almost 20 years ago.

But more recently, the star has had a regular role in BBC drama Casualty.

So, who is Amanda Barrie and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

How old is Amanda Barrie?

Amanda Barrie is 87-years-old and was born in Lancashire.

Amanda Barrie was in Coronation Street for 20 years
Amanda Barrie was in Coronation Street for 20 years. Picture: Alamy

She attended St Anne’s College and trained at the Arts Educational School in London and then the Old Vic Theatre School in Bristol.

Who did Amanda play in Coronation Street?

Amanda Barrie played Alma Halliwell from 1981-2001.

Alma was the wife of Mike Baldwin and owned Jim’s Café in Rosamund Street.

She started her time on the show with heartache when her first husband Jim Sedgewick ran off with the florist and they divorced in 1982.

The character was then hit by money troubles and ended up selling 40% of the business to Gail (Helen Worth), before ducking out completely and selling the rest to Roy (David Neilson) in 1997.

Amanda Barrie starred in Casualty recently
Amanda Barrie starred in Casualty recently. Picture: BBC

After almost 20 years on the show, Alma’s life in Weatherfield came to an end in 2001 when she sadly died.

The character was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 55.

What else has Amanda Barrie been in?

Amanda Barrie has appeared in many TV shows, including Casualty, where she played a patient who arrived in the ED from a came home.

She has also appeared in two of the Carry On films, playing the role of Cleopatra in 1964, and Anthea in 1963, as well as playing Beverley Tull in Bad Girls from 2003-2006.

