Why did Breda kill Harry in Hollyoaks and where is actor Parry Glasspool now?

Why did Breda McQueen murder Harry Thompson in Hollyoaks? Is Breda dead and what happened to her? Find out everything...

Earlier this year, Hollyoaks villain Breda McQueen finally got her comeuppance when she was killed by her son Sylver.

But now E4 is revisiting Breda’s reign of terror on Chester as part of its Hollyoaks Favourites series, which is temporarily replacing new episodes.

And Friday’s instalment sees evil Breda (Moya Brady) kill Harry Thompson in her crusade against 'bad dads'.

So, why did Breda kill Harry, and what is actor Parry Glasspool doing now? Here’s what you need to know…

Why did Breda kill Harry in Hollyoaks?

Breda murdered Tony Hutchinson’s son Harry after learning that he was planning to go on the run from the police, leaving behind his newborn baby with single mum Sadie (Alexa Lee).

Harry was murdered by Breda in Hollyoaks. Picture: Channel 4/Lime Pictures

The serial killer had been targeting people she perceived to be bad dads, claiming God told her to get rid of them.

Before he died, Harry had been facing some tough decisions surrounding his relationship with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnigan).

He was also facing prison for a crime he didn’t commit, after his vehicle was used in the hit-and-run against Grace Black (Tamara Wall), which turned out to be Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan).

Sadie’s arrival in Chester added to his problems when she revealed she was expecting their child.

Where is actor Parry Glasspool now?

Parry Glasspool, 28, is an actor from Worcestershire and played Harry Thompson in Hollyoaks from 2013-2019.

Parry originally landed a role on series 6 of spin off Hollyoaks Later, but became a full time cast member of the cast in 2015.

In August 2016, Parry faced controversy when he posted a video on Instagram pretending to be a woman threatening to kill her boyfriend. He was suspended from Hollyoaks for two weeks.

After leaving Hollyoaks last year, Parry joined the cast of theatre production By the Waters of Liverpool as part of the spring 2020 tour.

Unfortunately, the performances have since been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Parry is currently self isolating with his girlfriend Paije.

Who else did Breda murder in Hollyoaks and what happened to her?

Breda claimed the lives of six people during her time in Chester, but murdered two more men from her past.

Carl Costello (Paul Opacic) was Breda’s first victim following his feud with the McQueen family.

She then targeted Glenn Donovan (Bob Cryer) after he cheated on Grace with Maxine (Nikki Sanderson), before moving on to Russ Owen when he secretly got her daughter Goldie (Chelsee Healey) pregnant before forcing her to have an abortion.

Breda set her sights on Louis Loveday (Karl Collins) next after he discovered she had already murdered three men and then accidentally poisoned Mac Nightingale (David Easter) with a lasagne.

Harry Thompson came to a bitter end when Breda discovered he was planning to run away from the village.

In a flashback scene, it was also revealed the villain had killed a man named Wes in 1986 and her former abusive partner Vinnie.

Breda was finally stopped in her tracks in a series of ‘Hollyoaks Later’ episodes on E4 last year.

During the dramatic episodes, she was forced to come clean about her murders, before Sylver (David Tag) murdered her.

After Breda took Mercedes and Tony (Nick Pickard) hostage in the pig pen of her farm house, her daughter Goldie finally found them and freed them.

When a fight broke out, Sylver thrust two knitting needles into her head, and they all subsequently fled the farmhouse as an explosion engulfed it in flames.

