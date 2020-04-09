Who did Silas kill in Hollyoaks and what happened to him?

Silus was one of Hollyoaks' most iconic villains. Picture: Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Who did Silus Blissett murder when he was on Hollyoaks? And is the villain dead? Find out everything...

After Hollyoaks episodes were reduced due to production halting, E4 have been airing classic episodes of the soap.

And this week, viewers have a treat in store as they get to rewatch the tense face off between Lindsey Butterfield and evil serial killer Silas Blissett.

Creepy pensioner Silas is one of the most iconic villains in soap history, and went on to brutally murder a string of women in the village - including his own daughter.

But who exactly did Silas kill and what happened to him? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who was Silas and who did he kill in Hollyoaks?

Silas (played by Jeff Rawle) joined Hollyoaks in December 2010 as a ‘mystery man’ but he was later revealed to be Heidi Costello's (Kim Tiddy) father and the grandfather of Riley Costello (Rob Norbury), Seth Costello (Miles Higson) and Jason Costello (Victoria Atkin).

Read More: Why is Hollyoaks not on tonight? Scheduling changes revealed as old episodes air

The character ended up murdering six women - including his wife Joan Blissett who he pushed down a flight of stairs and strangled prior to his arrival in Chester.

These were: Joan Bissett, India Longford, Jenny, Rae Wilson, Heidi Costello and Lindsey Butterfield.

Silus tried to kill Texas in Hollyoaks. Picture: Channel 4/Lime Pictures

His killing spree began with India Longford (Beth Kingston) after he contacted her sister Texas on an internet dating website under the secret identity of a man called Cameron.

After arranging to meet her, Silas murders India and took the ring from her finger before burying her body in the woods.

He then moved his attention to a woman named Jenny (Daisy Turner) after they met on a social networking site.

In a Hollyoaks Later episode, Silas also murdered Rae Wilson (Alice Barlow) and framed Brendan Brady (Emmett J. Scanlan) for it.

In a shock twist, he accidentally murdered his daughter Heidi after mistaking her for Lynsey.

Read More: Inside Hollyoaks veteran Jessica Fox’s quirky home complete with bright walls and vintage furniture

Silas also kidnapped Riley's pregnant fiancé, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) in 2011, who went on to confess she had an affair with Riley's father Carl Costello. But after being held captive, Mercedes managed to escape.

Silas left Hollyoaks on 4 November 2011, but returned for a stint on 19 July 2012, in an attempt to murder India’s sister Texas, but failed.

He was then seen boarding a bus full of women who attended a hen party, before making a surprise return on 5 February 2016.

His return storyline saw him curious about the ‘Gloved Hand killer’ who turned out to be Lindsey Butterfield.

On 18 May 2016, Silas murdered Lindsey himself after Mercedes told him about her adulterous past.

Lindsay was killed by Silas on Hollyoaks. Picture: Channel 4/Lime Pictures

What happened to Silas?

Silas left the village again after he killed Lindsey and it is unclear where he is now.

Hollyoaks viewers have since called for him to return, but boss Bryan Kirkwood recently dismissed the theory that murderer Breda McQueen would "team up" with serial killer Silas Blissett.

"I hate to be the bearer of bad news but that won't be happening," he told The Sun,

He went on to praise actor Jeff Rawle, adding: "We've had great fun with all of his returns over the years.

"Most recently when he joined up with Lindsey Butterfield, the Gloved Hand killer. That was serial killer in cahoots with serial killer [and] was great fun at the time but we won't be revisiting that."

Read More: Phillip and Holly in This Morning blunder as Spin To Win goes wrong and they ‘call the same woman twice’