Inside Hollyoaks veteran Jessica Fox’s quirky home complete with bright walls and vintage furniture

23 February 2020, 13:12

Jessica's colourful and cosy home
Jessica's colourful and cosy home. Picture: Instagram/Jessica Fox

Renovating their Cheshire home, Jessica Fox and Fiancé Nicholas Willes choose bright colours, and tackle some DIY.

Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox revealed progress on her home renovation projects. The star lives in Cheshire with her fiancé and shares photos and updates about their DIY projects.

The Hollyoaks star plays Nancy Hayton
The Hollyoaks star plays Nancy Hayton. Picture: Getty
The bedroom features a warm, pink colour scheme
The bedroom features a warm, pink colour scheme. Picture: Instagram/Jessica Fox

"When we started decorating our new home I thought neutral, minimal, Scandi. But it turns out I meant colourful, cluttered and cosy," she says.

The house mixes fun artwork and pops of colour alongside cosy soft furnishings and retro touches.

Pot plants lined the stairs, leading up to a gallery wall
Pot plants lined the stairs, leading up to a gallery wall. Picture: Instagram/Jessica Fox

The stairs, with hand-painted accents, lead to a gallery wall at the landing.

"Really pleased with how the hallway stairs turned out - tester pots and wall stickers," she explains.

The living room features cosy soft furnishings
The living room features cosy soft furnishings. Picture: Instagram/Jessica Fox

House plants and artwork are prominent in every room with Jessica admitting, "I'm not a minimalist when it comes to interiors."

Her colourful bathroom artwork
Her colourful bathroom artwork. Picture: Instagram/Jessica Fox

Colourful prints line the white bathroom walls, including the toilet, with plants perched on a bright blue shelf.

Jessica updated her chair with new fabric and quirky cushions
Jessica updated her chair with new fabric and quirky cushions. Picture: Instagram/Jessica Fox

Along with painting and wallpapering the couple has been doing much of the work themselves.

She explains "My old Ikea chair was scratched to pieces by the cat so I got handy with some cheap fabric, a staple gun and YouTube videos."

The cushions are from H&M.

She renovated her kitchen last year.
She renovated her kitchen last year. Picture: Instagram/Jessica Fox

Following renovation work last year the bright blue and white kitchen includes more colourful artwork and matching dishes.

