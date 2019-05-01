Woman revamps her entire kitchen for only £45 using B&Q stickers

The vamped up marble kitchen was done on a tiny budget. Picture: Facebook/Amba Douglas

By Mared Parry

If you're after a quick and easy way to brighten up your kitchen, then look no further

A woman has shocked fellow members of a Facebook group with her incredible money-saving hack for re-vamping her entire kitchen.

Amba Douglas overhauled the look of her boring, wooden-look kitchen and turned it into a bright white and marble haven, for only £45.

Before the cheap and cheerful makeover, Amba's kitchen was a wooden mismatch. Picture: Facebook/Amba Douglas

Posting in the popular Facebook group 'Extreme Couponing and Bargains' she revealed the secret to a cheap as chips kitchen makeover.

Using simple B&Q sticky transfer paper, she turned the countertops from drab wooden-effect into swanky-looking marble ones.

Her old pine cupboards were also given a brand new lease of life with a quick lick of paint.

The previously brown kitchen now looks bright and airy. Picture: Facebook/Amba Douglas

She purchased the marble effect Fablon sticky sheets costing just £6.50 a roll from B&Q, what a bargain!

The gloss paint for the cupboards cost her only £18, bringing the total to just £24.50.

Amba captioned her post: "Moving in to my new place this week and hated the kitchen I see a post on here yesterday that was amazing about revamping the kitchen for around 45 pound so today I took myself to B&Q and revamped my kitchen!

"I’m so in love. Thank you to whoever posted yesterday you have saved me a fortune."

The marble kitchen is a far cry away from the old wooden one. Picture: Facebook/Amba Douglas

She was inspired by a fellow group member named Stuart Renton who had done the same thing a few days earlier.

Amba, from Maidstone, Kent, attracted thousands of likes and comments, with many praising her impressive makeover.

“Looks amazing well done.” said one, while another added “Omg that’s amazing!!!”.