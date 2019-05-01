Women transforms limescale covered ’stinky shower’ with £2 Wilko spray

This woman was very impressed by the results, and so are we! Picture: Facebook/Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It

By Alice Dear

This affordable cleaning product makes removing limescale a walk in the park.

Scrubbing limescale off your shower is about to become a thing of the past thanks to one woman’s discovery.

Posting on Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It, one mum shared her impressive before and after pictures of her “stinking shower” after turning to a very affordable cleaning product.

Using Viakal Spray, the woman cleared her shower head, door and floor of dirt and limescale.

Sharing in the Facebook post, she wrote: “Before and afters of the stinking shower we inherited when we moved in, I'm pretty pleased with myself."

The Viakal spray is only £2. Picture: Wilko

The results are gleaming. Picture: Facebook/Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It

The pictures show a shocking transformation from grubby to gleaming.

To achieve the results, the woman explained how she simply sprayed the shower door, head and floor with the Viakal spray and left it for an hour before cleaning off.

The woman finished off the clean by using Astonish's £1 Window and Glass Cleaner.