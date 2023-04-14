Ruby Haswell Emmerdale: What happened and where is actress Alicya Eyo now?

By Naomi Bartram

What happened to Ruby Haswell in Emmerdale and what else has actress Alicya Eyo been in?

Emmerdale viewers will remember Ruby Haswell - played by Alicya Eyo - joined the soap all the way back in 2011 to join her partner, Ali, and her two children, Sean and Amelia.

She was part of some huge storylines over the years including the arrival of Ali's ex Dan Spencer, her relationship with her homophobic mother, and her wedding day with Ali in 2014.

But what happened to Ruby in Emmerdale and who played her? Here’s what we know…

What happened to Ruby Haswell in Emmerdale?

Ruby sadly died in 2015 at Pete Barton and Debbie Dingle's wedding after Chrissie Sugden accidentally caused a huge explosion.

The explosion resulted in a helicopter being hit by a gas canister and crashing into the Village Hall where the wedding reception was being held.

Dan and Kerry Wyatt later found Ruby covered in rubble with the helicopter's propeller which had slashed her across the stomach.

Despite Dan and Kerry’s best efforts to help her, Ruby died of her injury and a bench was put up in the village in memory of her.

Where is Alicya Eyo now?

After appearing on the soap as Ruby, Alicya, now 47, was forced to check herself into rehab for alcoholism.

The actress admitted she struggled to cope after her exit and ended up losing everything.

Speaking on a podcast back in 2021, Alicya said: “In 2017 I got to a point in my life, having left Emmerdale, a relationship breakdown, I basically turned to alcohol, which wasn’t great.

“So I ended up losing everything, including myself. That was the main thing.

“So I went to a rehab called Transforming Choice in Liverpool which is the most amazing place. They helped me figure out why I was doing what I was doing.

“It was the best and the worst three months of my life, if I’m being honest. I was a bit scared of going to rehab and people knowing who I am.

“I think that’s why I put it off, and I did put it off for quite a long time simply for that reason.

“That people would recognise me and judge me. But actually the facility I went to there was no judgement whatsoever. It was brilliant. They made me openly talk about it and feel ok about it.”

Alicya had her big break in 2003 when she starred in Bad Girls as Denny Blood, she has also starred in Doctors, Casualty and The Bill.

More recently she starred in the Channel 5 prison drama Clink, as well as the new series of Waterloo Road and The Syndicate.