Inside Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy's life away from Laurel Thomas

8 July 2022, 14:06

Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale
Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale. Picture: Getty Images

Who is Charlotte Bellamy married to and what else has the Emmerdale star been?

Emmerdale fans will know Charlotte Bellamy for playing Laurel Thomas for the past 20 years.

Laurel has been part of some huge stories over the past two decades, including her battle with alcoholism and death of her husband Ashley (John Middleton).

She also recently discovered her boyfriend, Jai Sharma (Chris Bossin) had taken out a loan in her name.

But what do we know about Charlotte away from her character? Find out everything…

Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale
Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who plays Laurel Thomas in Emmerdale?

Charlotte has played Laurel since her debut on the soap back in 2002.

The actress was born on 19 March 1973 in Dover, Kent, making her 49-years-old.

What else has Charlotte Bellamy been in?

Before landing her long standing role in Emmerdale, Charlotte had roles in other TV programmes, including rival soap EastEnders.

Bagging a role when she was just 24-years-old, Laurel played Sue Taylor, who was strong about her religious values, in 1997.

Other credits include The Bill, A Touch of Frost and Tess of the D'Urbervilles.

Charlotte Bellamy has been an Emmerdale star for 20 years
Charlotte Bellamy has been an Emmerdale star for 20 years. Picture: Getty Images

Who is Charlotte Bellamy married to?

Charlotte is married to long term partner Mungo Denison after meeting him when she was just 19-years-old.

The pair got married in 2012 and have three children together.

Having been 18 years before deciding to get married, they conducted the ceremony at a local registry office.

Opening up about her big day, Charlotte previously told The Sunday Mirror: "We sat there at breakfast and said to the kids, 'We're getting married today', and they were like, 'What?'"

"Suddenly it seemed like the right thing to do and we wanted to do it our way," Charlotte added as spoke about the details of her big day.

"For some people, a big wedding is the dream and of course that's great but it wasn't really our style.”

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Camilla arrived in Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans shocked as Emmerdale star makes debut

Darcy Grey plays Marcus Dean in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actor Darcy Grey's life away from Marcus Dean
Joanne Mitchell starred in Coronation Street

Who did Joanne Mitchell play in Emmerdale and where is she now?
Louise Marwood used to star in Emmerdale

Why did Louise Marwood leave Emmerdale and where is she now?

Find out about Emmerdale star Thoren Ferguson

Who plays Marlon Dingle’s physio Kit in Emmerdale? Find out about Thoren Ferguson

Trending on Heart

Millie Bobby Brown criticised the Duffer Brothers over not killing off any main characters

Stranger Things creators respond to Millie Bobby Brown's criticism of show

Netflix

Jacques from Love Island 23-years-old

How old is Love Island's Jacques O'Neill?

Brits set to swelter in 'longest heatwave in four years' with highs of 35 degrees

Brits set to swelter with 'longest heatwave in four years'

Weather

You could be fined for wearing a bikini at this Italian resort

Holiday hotspot in Italy bans bikinis with £425 fine

News

Laura Whitmore has opened up about Love Island

Love Island host Laura Whitmore defends Jacques O'Neill after Casa Amor drama
The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

'I named my puppy after my neighbour as pay back'

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from self-portrait

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink gingham print midi dress

Celebrities

Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney star on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who are Celebrity Gogglebox's Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney?

Gogglebox

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford has said he'll keep his day job

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford says he 'can't afford' to give up day job

Gogglebox

The Casa Amor recoupling took place last night

Love Island viewers stunned by 'best episode ever' after Casa Amor recoupling
Kim Vithana stars in Coronation Street

Who does Kim Vithana play in Coronation Street and why do you recognise her?
Christine has responded to rumours she's split from Paddy McGuinness

Christine McGuinness breaks silence on Paddy 'split' rumours

Celebrities

A dog owner is only paying £2 an hour to look after their pet

‘Outrageous’ advert for dog sitter offers just £2.35 an hour

Lifestyle

The GentleMinions TikTok trend has got children banned from the cinema

Cinemas forced to ban children wearing suits over 'Gentleminions' TikTok trend

Lifestyle

Jamie Kenna plays Phill Whittaker in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Jamie Kenna's life away from Phill Whittaker including famous wife