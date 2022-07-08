Inside Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy's life away from Laurel Thomas

Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale. Picture: Getty Images

Who is Charlotte Bellamy married to and what else has the Emmerdale star been?

Emmerdale fans will know Charlotte Bellamy for playing Laurel Thomas for the past 20 years.

Laurel has been part of some huge stories over the past two decades, including her battle with alcoholism and death of her husband Ashley (John Middleton).

She also recently discovered her boyfriend, Jai Sharma (Chris Bossin) had taken out a loan in her name.

But what do we know about Charlotte away from her character? Find out everything…

Who plays Laurel Thomas in Emmerdale?

Charlotte has played Laurel since her debut on the soap back in 2002.

The actress was born on 19 March 1973 in Dover, Kent, making her 49-years-old.

What else has Charlotte Bellamy been in?

Before landing her long standing role in Emmerdale, Charlotte had roles in other TV programmes, including rival soap EastEnders.

Bagging a role when she was just 24-years-old, Laurel played Sue Taylor, who was strong about her religious values, in 1997.

Other credits include The Bill, A Touch of Frost and Tess of the D'Urbervilles.

Charlotte Bellamy has been an Emmerdale star for 20 years. Picture: Getty Images

Who is Charlotte Bellamy married to?

Charlotte is married to long term partner Mungo Denison after meeting him when she was just 19-years-old.

The pair got married in 2012 and have three children together.

Having been 18 years before deciding to get married, they conducted the ceremony at a local registry office.

Opening up about her big day, Charlotte previously told The Sunday Mirror: "We sat there at breakfast and said to the kids, 'We're getting married today', and they were like, 'What?'"

"Suddenly it seemed like the right thing to do and we wanted to do it our way," Charlotte added as spoke about the details of her big day.

"For some people, a big wedding is the dream and of course that's great but it wasn't really our style.”