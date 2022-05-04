Is Jeff Hordley leaving Emmerdale as Cain Dingle?

Jeff Hordley's Emmerdale character Cain Dingle looks to be in danger. Picture: ITV

Is Cain Dingle actor Jeff Hordley leaving Emmerdale after 20 years? Find out everything...

Emmerdale fans will know Jeff Hordley as mechanic Cain Dingle after he joined the soap back in 2000.

The 51-year-old actor has became a fan-favourite over the past few years thanks to a string of huge storylines.

But now fans of the show have been questioning whether he is set to leave the Dales. Here’s everything we know…

Is Jeff Hordley leaving Emmerdale?

While his character seems to be in danger, Jeff Hordley hasn’t suggested he will be leaving Emmerdale anytime soon. Hopefully, this means he will be sticking around for a while.

Cain Dingle's life could be in the balance in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

A new Emmerdale trailer has been released ahead of a deadly week in the village and it looks like Cain’s life is in the balance.

Viewers will have to wait and see whether Cain makes it out alive.

Jeff was cast as Cain in 2000 and stayed in the role until 2006, before leaving for three years.

Speaking on a podcast last year, Jeff explained that he took some time away to explore other options.

He said: "It's about knockbacks. You might have three auditions in a year and only get one of them.

"The one that got away I could tell you about. The one that got pencilled in. You've almost got the job and then the programme doesn't go out."

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry married in 2003. Picture: Alamy

When the host asked: "Why was there a gap from 2000 and the time you came on to appear as Cain on Emmerdale?"

Jeff answered: "From 2000 until 2006, I'd only been four years out of drama school. I hadn't ticked all of the boxes that I wanted to tick. There were a couple of places where I wanted to work in London.

"I wanted to fulfil those things. So for three years, I did that."

A year after Jeff joined the cast, his wife Zoe Henry joined alongside him as Rhona Goskirk.

She only played the character for a month before joining Coronation Street as Casey Carswell.

Zoe later returned to Emmerdale in 2010 as Rhona and is still working on the soap now.