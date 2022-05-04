Is Jeff Hordley leaving Emmerdale as Cain Dingle?

4 May 2022, 15:44

Jeff Hordley's Emmerdale character Cain Dingle looks to be in danger
Jeff Hordley's Emmerdale character Cain Dingle looks to be in danger. Picture: ITV

Is Cain Dingle actor Jeff Hordley leaving Emmerdale after 20 years? Find out everything...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale fans will know Jeff Hordley as mechanic Cain Dingle after he joined the soap back in 2000.

The 51-year-old actor has became a fan-favourite over the past few years thanks to a string of huge storylines.

But now fans of the show have been questioning whether he is set to leave the Dales. Here’s everything we know…

Is Jeff Hordley leaving Emmerdale?

While his character seems to be in danger, Jeff Hordley hasn’t suggested he will be leaving Emmerdale anytime soon. Hopefully, this means he will be sticking around for a while.

Cain Dingle's life could be in the balance in Emmerdale
Cain Dingle's life could be in the balance in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

A new Emmerdale trailer has been released ahead of a deadly week in the village and it looks like Cain’s life is in the balance.

Viewers will have to wait and see whether Cain makes it out alive.

Jeff was cast as Cain in 2000 and stayed in the role until 2006, before leaving for three years.

Speaking on a podcast last year, Jeff explained that he took some time away to explore other options.

He said: "It's about knockbacks. You might have three auditions in a year and only get one of them.

"The one that got away I could tell you about. The one that got pencilled in. You've almost got the job and then the programme doesn't go out."

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry married in 2003
Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry married in 2003. Picture: Alamy

When the host asked: "Why was there a gap from 2000 and the time you came on to appear as Cain on Emmerdale?"

Jeff answered: "From 2000 until 2006, I'd only been four years out of drama school. I hadn't ticked all of the boxes that I wanted to tick. There were a couple of places where I wanted to work in London.

"I wanted to fulfil those things. So for three years, I did that."

A year after Jeff joined the cast, his wife Zoe Henry joined alongside him as Rhona Goskirk.

She only played the character for a month before joining Coronation Street as Casey Carswell.

Zoe later returned to Emmerdale in 2010 as Rhona and is still working on the soap now.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Mike Parr starred in Emmerdale as Ross Barton

Inside Emmerdale star Mike Parr's life four years after leaving the soap
Anthony Lewis played Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale actor Anthony Lewis is 20 years after role as Marc Reynolds
Cleveland Campbell starred in Emmerdale 15 years ago

Inside former Emmerdale star Cleveland Campbell's very different life 15 years after leaving soap
Kirin Kotecha was played by Rish Shah in Emmerdale

Who played Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale and where is he now?

Some Emmerdale fans think Meena will be found not guilty of murder

Emmerdale viewers spot clue Meena Jutla will be found not guilty of murder

Trending on Heart

Here's where the couples from Temptation Island season 3 are now

Temptation Island season 3: Where are the couples now and what happened after the show?
Jonathan Goodwin is said to be remaining 'positive' despite the traumatic events

Britain's Got Talent stuntman Jonathan Goodwin left paralysed after escapology act goes wrong

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her split from Eddie

Denise Van Outen says 'worst part' of split from Eddie Boxshall was telling her daughter

Celebrities

Brits have been told to wait to book holidays until they have a valid passport

Passport warning as Brits needing renewals told not to book holidays

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Jigsaw

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi skirt from Jigsaw

Celebrities

Lorraine Stanley plays Karen Taylor in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley's life away from Karen Taylor
Lorraine hit out at the troll on Twitter

Lorraine Kelly lashes out at 'patronising' troll who slammed her viewers

Celebrities

Brittany Dixon has applied to play an 18-year-old Kate Middleton in the sixth and final series of The Crown

Kate Middleton lookalike reveals she's applied to play royal in The Crown

Royals

A company has said their staff can work from home full time if they take a 20% pay cut

Company says staff can work from home if they take 20 per cent pay cut

News

Kelsey Parker said that The Wanted bandmates are 'role models' to her children

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says The Wanted bandmates will help raise their children

Celebrities

A man has been left furious after he was stopped from drinking more than six drinks

Man furious after he’s only allowed six drinks a day during all inclusive Spain holiday

Lifestyle

You could be sitting on £150

You could have a 'special' 50p coin in your wallet worth £150

Lifestyle

BGT viewers think they know who The Witch is

Britain's Got Talent viewers ‘expose’ The Witch’s identity after spotting detail
Holly Willoughby is wearing a top from Warehouse

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral blouse from the high street

Celebrities

Meghan Markle's new show has been cancelled by Netflix

Meghan Markle’s animated series Pearl cancelled by Netflix

Royals