Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

31 August 2023, 15:37

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit
Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Emmerdale vicar Charles Anderson packs his bags and leaves The Dales after the death of father Victor.

Emmerdale: Charles admits to betraying his father before his death

Emmerdale viewers have been left questioning whether Charles Anderson will leave the village after confessing to framing his late father, Victor, for a theft.

The vicar, played by Kevin Mathurin, was left shocked when his estranged father was released from prison and rekindled a romance with his mother Claudette earlier this year.

On his return, Victor had told his family that he had an aneurysm and that he wanted to make amends with them after a difficult past.

While Claudette warmed to Victor once again, Charles was left convinced his father was up to no good and doubted he had health issues at all.

Charles confesses to Manpreet that he planted to stolen necklace on his father before his death
Charles confesses to Manpreet that he planted to stolen necklace on his father before his death. Picture: ITV

This week, Emmerdale viewers saw Victor suddenly die after he was accused of stealing a necklace from Charles' girlfriend Manpreet.

However, Charles recently revealed to her that he had planted the missing necklace in his father's pocket in a bid to remove him from his and his mother's lives.

As Victor's cause of death is confirmed to likely be a cerebral aneurysm, Charles' battles with his guilt, feeling responsible for his father's death.

Claudette is left heartbroken when she finds Victor dead in the Emmerdale church
Claudette is left heartbroken when she finds Victor dead in the Emmerdale church. Picture: ITV

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale?

In Emmerdale spoilers from next week, Charles Anderson will be seen packing his bags as he leaves the village for a retreat.

The guilt and grief caused by his father's death cause him to exit to village in order to deal with recent events, and he is glad to be getting some space.

While many viewers will be worried Charles is leaving Emmerdale for good, it is believed this will not be a permanent exit from the soap.

