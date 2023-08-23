What happened between Lydia and Craig in Emmerdale?

23 August 2023, 17:42

Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed have a complicated past
Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed have a complicated past. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Lydia and Craig have a dark past, however there is more trouble on its way in Emmerdale.

Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed share a mysterious past and there is set to be more disruption to come.

The two haven't seen each other for years, however Craig's surprise arrival is certain to complicate Lydia's relationship with husband Sam Dingle.

Their upcoming storylines suggest trouble ahead which viewers will be shocked to see.

What happened to Lydia and Craig in Emmerdale and who plays them?

Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed share a dramatic past
Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed share a dramatic past. Picture: ITV

What happened between Lydia and Craig in Emmerdale?

Craig was introduced to the Dales as an old friend of Lydia's whom she met at their children's home, however the true extent of their relationship was not revealed initially.

Lydia recently confessed that Craig was the father of her stillborn son, Toby, who was born while the two were teenagers.

Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed first met when they were teenagers
Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed first met when they were teenagers. Picture: ITV

Who is Lydia Dingle in Emmerdale?

Lydia Dingle first joined in Emmerdale in 2016.

Her early life was troubled after growing up in foster care and giving birth to a stillborn son. Lydia was born Jenny Finn but desperate to escape her life, she assumed the identity of former friend Lydia Hart to start fresh.

Since arriving in Emmerdale, Lydia has married Sam Dingle and experienced a cancer scare.

Lydia Dingle has been in Emmerdale since 2016
Lydia Dingle has been in Emmerdale since 2016. Picture: ITV

Who plays Lydia Dingle in Emmerdale?

Karen Blick, 48, plays Lydia Dingle in Emmerdale.

The actress has been married to husband Simon since 2011 and their wedding wasn't too different from what you'd see on Emmerdale, according to Karen.

She told The Sun: "We had a Dingle element to ours. We had been together for years and so we didn’t want to spend much."

The couple share two children, Ruby, 12, and eight-year-old Oliver.

Karen Blick has been married to her husband Simon since 2011
Karen Blick has been married to her husband Simon since 2011. Picture: Instagram/Karen Blick

Who plays Craig Reed in Emmerdale?

Ben Addis, plays Craig Reed in Emmerdale.

Fans may recognised Ben from another famous soap as the actor played Doctor Parker in Hollyoaks from 2019-2021.

Ben has also appeared in Doctor Who, Lewis and Vera.

Ben Addis has appeared in another soap prior to Emmerdale
Ben Addis has appeared in another soap prior to Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

