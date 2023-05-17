Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis to join Coronation Street in shock new storyline

Stephanie Davis has a new job on Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

By Naomi Bartram

How old is Stephanie Davis and why did she leave Hollyoaks? Here's what you need to know about the Coronation Street star...

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis is set for a brand new career venture as she has been cast in Coronation Street.

The actress is best known for playing Sinead O’Connor in the Channel 4 soap from 2010 to 2019.

But now she has been cast as Courtney Vance in the long-running ITV show as part of a shock affair storyline.

She will play the wife of Darren, who will be played by fellow newcomer Ryan Early, before going on to have a fling with Dev’s son Aadi Alahan.

Stephanie Davis has joined Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about her new role, Stephanie said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Coronation Street, playing the part of Courtney Vance.

“Growing up I have always watched and loved the show, so to be part of the biggest TV soap in Britain, which is in the hearts and homes of so many people, is an honour.”

But who is Stephanie Davis and why did she leave Hollyoaks? Here’s what you need to know…

How old is Stephanie Davis?

Stephanie Davis was born 8th March 1993, making her 30-years-old. She began her career with small roles in British television series, and in 2010, she competed in the BBC talent-search Over the Rainbow.

Owen Warner and Stephanie Davis dated back in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Her other credits include Doctors, Holby City and The Outsiders while she was also the runner-up in the seventeenth series of Celebrity Big Brother.

The star is best known for playing Sinead O’Connor, who was part of some huge storylines during her time on the show.

These include her relationship with Bart McQueen, her unexpected pregnancy with best friend Ste and her move to Spain.

Who is Stephanie Davis’ boyfriend?

Stephanie Davis is currently dating boyfriend Joe Mckalroy after the pair got together in December 2022.

She split from her ex Oliver Tasker in November and removed all traces of him off her social media accounts.

Stephanie Davis and her boyfriend Joe Mckalroy. Picture: Instagram

Before she began dating Oliver, she was relationship with former Hollyoaks co-star and I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner, who plays Romeo Quinn.

The pair moved in together after just one month, but split after nine months as Owen felt that the relationship was ‘moving too quickly’.

Stephanie shares her son Caben-Albi with ex Jeremy McConnell, who she met on Celebrity Big Brother.

Why did Stephanie Davis leave Hollyoaks?

Hollyoaks fans might remember that Stephanie was let go from the show in July 2015 after reported ‘poor behaviour’ on-set.

At the time, her rep explained: "Stephanie's contract was terminated following warnings for lateness, attendance and after a final incident in which she turned up to set unfit to work because of alcohol consumption."

Stephanie joined the show again in May 2018, and the character returned on 23rd October that year.

In November 2019, Davis announced that she had decided to take a break from the show and said in June 2020 that she wouldn’t be returning.