Who is Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan? New baby, husband and career revealed

3 May 2023, 12:14

Rebecca Ryan has shared photos of her new baby
Rebecca Ryan has shared photos of her new baby. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Rebecca Ryan - who plays Lydia Chambers - has welcomed a daughter with her husband Dan Acraman.

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan has given birth to a beautiful baby girl and given her a unique name.

The Lydia Chambers actor announced she would be taking a break from the soap back in December after falling pregnant.

And she has now welcomed her beautiful daughter with husband Dan Acraman and shared a photo of her on Instagram.

Captioning the gorgeous snap, she also shared the newborn's name as she wrote: "Welcome to the world my beautiful baby girl Aurora".

Aurora is Rebecca's first child, with Corrie stars rushing to congratulate her on becoming a new mum.

Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow, said: "Omg the cutest. So happy for you".

While Shona Platt star Julia Goulding said: "Huge congratulations, she's beautiful".

Who is Rebecca Ryan’s husband?

Rebecca Ryan married pilot Dan Acraman back in October 2022, sharing photos on Instagram.

Rebecca Ryan is married to her husband Dan
Rebecca Ryan is married to her husband Dan. Picture: Instagram

"Husband and Wife 24.09.22 - The best day of our lives!" she wrote.

Rebecca and Dan got engaged back in 2018 but had to delay their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who did Rebecca Ryan play in Coronation Street?

Rebecca played Lydia Chambers in Corrie until last year, sharing an emotional goodbye message at the time.

"That's Lydia over and out!! I have had the most amazing time on the cobbles and it's an experience that I will never forget!!" she said.

Rebecca Ryan played Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street
Rebecca Ryan played Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

"Thank you so much for all the lovely comments, I see them all and I appreciate every single one! Bye Lydia it's been a blast."

She has since teased a comeback after she got an apology from her ex Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson).

She told the Metro: "I think now we have that redemption, people have seen she is not just this crazy woman just doing it for no reason, it would be good to explore it a bit more.

“And what she is really like as a person, I’d love to do it."

