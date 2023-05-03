Who is Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan? New baby, husband and career revealed
3 May 2023, 12:14
Rebecca Ryan - who plays Lydia Chambers - has welcomed a daughter with her husband Dan Acraman.
Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan has given birth to a beautiful baby girl and given her a unique name.
The Lydia Chambers actor announced she would be taking a break from the soap back in December after falling pregnant.
And she has now welcomed her beautiful daughter with husband Dan Acraman and shared a photo of her on Instagram.
Captioning the gorgeous snap, she also shared the newborn's name as she wrote: "Welcome to the world my beautiful baby girl Aurora".
Aurora is Rebecca's first child, with Corrie stars rushing to congratulate her on becoming a new mum.
Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow, said: "Omg the cutest. So happy for you".
While Shona Platt star Julia Goulding said: "Huge congratulations, she's beautiful".
Who is Rebecca Ryan’s husband?
Rebecca Ryan married pilot Dan Acraman back in October 2022, sharing photos on Instagram.
"Husband and Wife 24.09.22 - The best day of our lives!" she wrote.
Rebecca and Dan got engaged back in 2018 but had to delay their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Who did Rebecca Ryan play in Coronation Street?
Rebecca played Lydia Chambers in Corrie until last year, sharing an emotional goodbye message at the time.
"That's Lydia over and out!! I have had the most amazing time on the cobbles and it's an experience that I will never forget!!" she said.
"Thank you so much for all the lovely comments, I see them all and I appreciate every single one! Bye Lydia it's been a blast."
She has since teased a comeback after she got an apology from her ex Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson).
She told the Metro: "I think now we have that redemption, people have seen she is not just this crazy woman just doing it for no reason, it would be good to explore it a bit more.
“And what she is really like as a person, I’d love to do it."