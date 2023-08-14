Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good?

14 August 2023, 17:50

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said about it?
Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said about it? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said about it?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale viewers will see Dan Spencer leave the hit ITV soap this week as he is sentenced for killing his daughter's stalker.

Liam Fox, who plays Dan, has reacted to his Emmerdale exit, calling the scenes "very emotional" as he admits to tearing up while reading his final pages.

Dan Spencer, who first appeared on Emmerdale 12 years ago, has been through a lot during his time in The Dales, and is set for a heartbreaking goodbye this week.

But is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good, how long does he get sentenced for and what has Liam Fox said about leaving?

Liam Fox's character Dan Spencer will face jail after killing his daughter's stalker with one punch
Liam Fox's character Dan Spencer will face jail after killing his daughter's stalker with one punch. Picture: ITV

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good?

Emmerdale viewers will see Dan Spencer enjoy his final days in the village before he is sentenced for the killing of Lloyd.

In scenes set to air this week, Dan's lawyer will tell him his sentence will not be too harsh, however, the final verdict is unknown.

Of course, we do not know how long Dan will be away from Emmerdale as this all depends on the sentence he receives for his crime.

ITV nor Liam Fox have confirmed if he is leaving the soap for good, or whether he is just taking a break for the show.

The actor was recently cast in St Helens' Theatre Royal's production of Aladdin, running for seven weeks from 2nd September until 14th January.

This has lead fans to speculate whether Dan Spencer will return from prison after Liam Fox's other acting commitment ends next year.

Dan Spencer punched his daughter's stalker, resulting in a death and prison time for him
Dan Spencer punched his daughter's stalker, resulting in a death and prison time for him. Picture: ITV

What has Liam Fox said about leaving Emmerdale?

Recently, actor Liam Fox opened up about Dan Spencer's "very emotional" final scenes, revealing that he teared up while reading the script.

Liam said: "When I read the scripts, it was like: 'Wow, this is awesome.'

“He's kind of taking it all in and realising that he's going and getting support from other people in the village. There's some lovely stuff.

"Before he goes, he goes into the Woolpack and Man Club are there and really supporting him.

“It's really well written, really nice stuff. It made me cry a few times reading it, so yeah, very emotional, lovely stuff. I feel very lucky to get that sort of script around the story."

Dan Spencer handed himself into the police following Lloyd's death
Dan Spencer handed himself into the police following Lloyd's death. Picture: ITV

He went on: "He's scared about how long he's going to get. I think he's presuming he's going to get three years or something like that.

“He's got it in his head, you know, after 18 months he might be out and everything. But even so, can he cope with 18 months? Is that something Dan can get his head around?

“Whatever Dan does, when he comes out, if he comes out, he's going to be a different man. Somebody like Dan will not benefit from prison."

Who is plays Dan Spencer on Emmerdale?

Liam Fox, 53, plays Dan Spencer on Emmerdale.

The actor has been on the show for 12 years, starting his role in 2011.

Read more:

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox: Inside his personal life with wife and children

Inside Emmerdale actor Liam Fox's personal life with wife and children

Marshall Hamston dealt with some big Emmerdale storylines during his time on the soap

Who is Emmerdale's Marshall? Inside actor Max Fletcher's real life

Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy's life away from Laurel Thomas

Gennie Walker used to star in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale's Sian Reese-Williams is now after Gennie Walker role

Sian Reese-Williams wearing a black suit and white shirt at the NTAs alongside a picture of a man in a mask from Wolf

Wolf BBC series: Who is D.I. Maia Lincoln actress Sian Reese-Williams and what else has she been in?

Trending on Heart

Jonnie shares three boys with his wife Jessica.

Who is Jonnie Irwin's wife? Inside presenter's family life with Jessica Holmes and three kids

Celebrities

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb have reunited for a new TV show

When is Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry on TV?

A flight attendant has revealed the secret code word that signals they fancy you.

Cabin crew use secret code word to signal that you're attractive

Travel

Sir David Jason has given fans a health update

Sir David Jason gives health update after being forced to cancel Only Fools and Horses event
Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby introduces baby Olive-Mae to fans online.

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby welcomes third great-grandchild and shares sweet name

Gogglebox

Danny Jones' son fell ill while on holiday

McFly singer Danny Jones' son rushed to hospital on family holiday

Sue shows off her new look

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shocks fans with new look

Celebrities

Adam Thomas took to Instagram to reveal his diagnosis

Adam Thomas reveals chronic illness diagnosis after secret health battle

Bobby Brazier has had a varied career so far

Who is Bobby Brazier? Inside the actor's life

Josie Gibson has spoken out about her love life

Who is Josie Gibson's new boyfriend? Everything we know about the presenter's partner

Paul Sinha has opened up about his Parkinson's diagnosis

The Chase star Paul Sinha says 'time is running out' after Parkinson's update

Taylor Swift has announced a release date for her new album

When is Taylor Swift's new album released and why is she re-recording her music?

August Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

August Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Shopping

Adam Thomas was in Emmerdale for a number of years

Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale?