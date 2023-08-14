Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good?

By Alice Dear

Emmerdale viewers will see Dan Spencer leave the hit ITV soap this week as he is sentenced for killing his daughter's stalker.

Liam Fox, who plays Dan, has reacted to his Emmerdale exit, calling the scenes "very emotional" as he admits to tearing up while reading his final pages.

Dan Spencer, who first appeared on Emmerdale 12 years ago, has been through a lot during his time in The Dales, and is set for a heartbreaking goodbye this week.

But is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good, how long does he get sentenced for and what has Liam Fox said about leaving?

Liam Fox's character Dan Spencer will face jail after killing his daughter's stalker with one punch. Picture: ITV

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good?

Emmerdale viewers will see Dan Spencer enjoy his final days in the village before he is sentenced for the killing of Lloyd.

In scenes set to air this week, Dan's lawyer will tell him his sentence will not be too harsh, however, the final verdict is unknown.

Of course, we do not know how long Dan will be away from Emmerdale as this all depends on the sentence he receives for his crime.

ITV nor Liam Fox have confirmed if he is leaving the soap for good, or whether he is just taking a break for the show.

The actor was recently cast in St Helens' Theatre Royal's production of Aladdin, running for seven weeks from 2nd September until 14th January.

This has lead fans to speculate whether Dan Spencer will return from prison after Liam Fox's other acting commitment ends next year.

Dan Spencer punched his daughter's stalker, resulting in a death and prison time for him. Picture: ITV

What has Liam Fox said about leaving Emmerdale?

Recently, actor Liam Fox opened up about Dan Spencer's "very emotional" final scenes, revealing that he teared up while reading the script.

Liam said: "When I read the scripts, it was like: 'Wow, this is awesome.'

“He's kind of taking it all in and realising that he's going and getting support from other people in the village. There's some lovely stuff.

"Before he goes, he goes into the Woolpack and Man Club are there and really supporting him.

“It's really well written, really nice stuff. It made me cry a few times reading it, so yeah, very emotional, lovely stuff. I feel very lucky to get that sort of script around the story."

Dan Spencer handed himself into the police following Lloyd's death. Picture: ITV

He went on: "He's scared about how long he's going to get. I think he's presuming he's going to get three years or something like that.

“He's got it in his head, you know, after 18 months he might be out and everything. But even so, can he cope with 18 months? Is that something Dan can get his head around?

“Whatever Dan does, when he comes out, if he comes out, he's going to be a different man. Somebody like Dan will not benefit from prison."

Who is plays Dan Spencer on Emmerdale?

Liam Fox, 53, plays Dan Spencer on Emmerdale.

The actor has been on the show for 12 years, starting his role in 2011.

