18 August 2023, 16:30

Emmerdale's Liam Fox teases return for Dan Spencer after emotional goodbye. Picture: ITV/ Liam Fox - Instagram
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox is taking a break from playing Dan Spencer after 12 years on the hit ITV soap.

Liam Fox, 53, has teased that he could return to Emmerdale as Dan Spencer in the future.

This comes just hours after the character was shockingly sentenced to eight years in prison for accidentally killing Amelia's stalker Lloyd Sawyer with one punch.

The actor, who has played the role for 12 years, also recently took to social media to say goodbye to his beloved co-stars and fans.

Sharing a collection of memories from his time on Emmerdale, Liam wrote: "Thank you @itv @itvxofficial @emmerdale for 12 years of incredible memories… I’ll miss you all, but for now at least it’s time for new adventures."

He added: "Love you all! But I need this break, I need to face the fear! Who knows what the future holds!!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

This post, however, was followed by another on Instagram which read "James Bond will return", with ITV and Emmerdale tagged in the caption.

Some fans believe this is confirmation Liam hasn't left the role of Dan forever and that he could one day return to The Dales.

Dan Spencer was left speechless as he was sentenced to eight years in prison for killing Lloyd
Dan Spencer was left speechless as he was sentenced to eight years in prison for killing Lloyd. Picture: ITV

Dan's wife, Joanna Hudson, also released her own statement following Dan's sentencing in Emmerdale, writing: "Dan Spencer has left the building!

"The secret is finally out and tonight it was revealed that Dan has been sent to prison for 8 years 😭."

She added: "SO proud of his commitment to his exit story.. there is so much more ahead for Foxy...Love you baby ❤️👏👏👏."

Dan's exit scenes were aired on Thursday evening when the character found out he was going to prison for eight years for the killing of Lloyd.

Earlier in the soap, fans watched as Dan punched Lloyd - who was stalking his daughter Amelia - in the Village Square, resulting in his death.

The past week has seen Dan saying goodbye to Emmerdale as he awaited the sentencing, with most of the village supporting him through the difficult time.

Liam Fox has admitted he was moved to tears when he read his final script pages, saying earlier this month: "When I read the scripts, it was like: 'Wow, this is awesome.'

“He's kind of taking it all in and realising that he's going and getting support from other people in the village. There's some lovely stuff. Before he goes, he goes into the Woolpack and Man Club are there and really supporting him.

“It's really well written, really nice stuff. It made me cry a few times reading it, so yeah, very emotional, lovely stuff. I feel very lucky to get that sort of script around the story."

