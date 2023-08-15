Does Bob Hope die in Emmerdale following heart-attack?

Is Bob Hope leaving Emmerdale and does he die? Picture: ITV

Emmerdale viewers have been left questioning whether Bob Hope is leaving the hit ITV soap after a shock heart-attack.

Emmerdale's Bob Hope, played by Tony Audeshaw, suffered a heart-attack during Monday night's episode (14th August) leaving viewers questioning what is next for the character.

During the episode, Bob is left furious after seeing Wendy Posner, played by Susan Cookson, and Liam Cavanagh, played by Jonny McPherson, leaving the Tenants Cottage together.

Assuming their affair is still going on, Bob punches Liam before the stress of the altercation causes him to have a heart-attack.

But does that mean Bob is leaving Emmerdale, will he die and what is to come for the character?

Bob Hope looks unwell after punching Liam over his affair with Wendy. Picture: ITV

Does Bob die in Emmerdale?

After suffering a heart-attack, Bob is taken to the hospital where it is revealed he is going to have to have surgery.

Wendy tells Bernise that Bob is having a stent fitted before Brenda arrives and blames her for "literally breaking his heart".

Later this week, Emmerdale scenes will show Bob regaining consciousness in the hospital following surgery.

Liam arrives at the hospital and apologises to him for the affair with Wendy, but how will Bob react?

At the moment, there are no reports Bob will die, however, Wendy makes it clear that he "won't be back to normal for months" following the health scare.

Liam performs CPR on Bob after he passes out following their fight. Picture: ITV

Is Bob leaving Emmerdale?

There are currently no reports from ITV or actor Tony Audeshaw that Bob Hope is leaving Emmerdale.

