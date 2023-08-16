Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

16 August 2023

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?
Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer is set to find out his sentence soon for the manslaughter of Lloyd Sawyer.

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer, played by Liam Fox, is set to find out how long he will spend in prison for killing Lloyd Sawyer.

Earlier in the series, Dan was seen punching Lloyd in the village square, with the one assault causing his death.

Even though Dan did not mean to kill Lloyd - who was stalking his daughter - he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in court and is now waiting to be sentenced.

But will Dan go to prison, how long will he be sent away for and is the character leaving the hit ITV soap for good?

Dan Spencer tells his friends in the Man Club that he is worried about going to prison
Dan Spencer tells his friends in the Man Club that he is worried about going to prison. Picture: ITV

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans are still waiting to find out if and how long Dan Spencer will be sent to prison for.

This week, the scenes showed a remorseful Dan attempting to deal with feelings of guilt as he awaits his sentencing.

During Wednesday's show, Dan was supported by the Man Club who gathered in the pub to find out how he was feeling.

Dan Spencer pleads guilty on Emmerdale

Jimmy tells Dan he has to find a way to live with what happened and to forgive himself, to which Dan replies: "I've got plenty of time to work it out, 22 hours a day in a cell."

David then tell him: "You don't know that for definite, not yet."

Dan tells them that "he knows" he will go to prison, explaining: "There's not a chance in hell I won't get a custodial sentence. The only question is, how long?"

He later reveals to his friends he is worried about going to prison, telling them he doesn't know how he will survive.

Emmerdale viewers will have to wait to find out how long Dan will be sentenced for in future episodes.

Dan Spencer handed himself into the police following Lloyd's death
Dan Spencer handed himself into the police following Lloyd's death. Picture: ITV

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good?

Dan Spencer's departure from Emmerdale all depends on the sentence he gets for the killing of Lloyd.

Fans have been speculating, however, that actor Liam Fox could just be taking some time away from the soap to fulfil other work commitments.

The actor was recently cast in St Helens' Theatre Royal's production of Aladdin, running for seven weeks from 2nd September until 14th January.

This has lead fans to speculate whether Dan Spencer will return from prison after Liam Fox's other acting commitment ends next year.

