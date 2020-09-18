EastEnders viewers in tears as Chantelle says goodbye to mum and dad ahead of her murder

By Alice Dear

Chantelle's abusive husband Gray is set to kill her during Friday night's EastEnders.

EastEnders' domestic abuse storyline between Chantelle and Gray will take a heartbreaking turn on tonight's show as the lawyer murders his wife.

In scenes aired on Thursday, the build-up to Chantelle's death was emotional for viewers as she said goodbye to mum Karen and dad Mitch for the last time.

In the episode, Gray manages to drag Chantelle away from her family after he gets a notification that someone has broken into their house.

Chantelle is murdered by her husband Gray in Friday's episode. Picture: BBC

Attempting to avoid being alone with her abusive husband, Chantelle tells him: "What’s the point? By the time we’re back whoever was there would have been gone by now."

However, Gray argues back: "I think we should handle this together – who knows what they could have taken.

"The kids want to go home they’re scared, the film didn’t help, come on."

Gray convinced Chantelle to return home with him after a break in at the house. Picture: BBC

Mitch appeared suspicious as he tried to get Chantelle to stay. Picture: BBC

Chantelle's father, Mitch, looks suspicious of the situation, and tells his daughter: "Baby if you want to stay just say, I’m sure Gray will be okay on his own."

In the end, Chantelle agrees to return home with her husband, but not before an emotional goodbye to her parents.

The scenes, which showed Karen and Mitch speaking to their daughter for the last time, left viewers in tears as they know what to expect from Friday night's episode.

Chantelle telling Mitch she loves him, knowing it’ll be the last time she says that :( I’m crying over this. Tomorrow is going to KILL me #eastenders — S. ♡ (@angelicthirls) September 17, 2020

Just Chantelle’s face when she said goodbye to Karen and Mitch 😣She knows, we know and it HURTS #EastEnders — Tessa 🌸 (@tessaquartz) September 18, 2020

Many viewers pointed out that it appeared Chantelle knew she might not see her parents again, with one person commenting: "She knows it’s the end".

Another viewer wrote: "Last goodbye to mum and dad broke me", while a third shared: "It's been so hard and heartbreaking to watch she knows once she leaves her family [she] won't see her again really dreading tomorrow night."

You can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline for free and in confidence 24 hours a day 08082000247 or chat to them online here Monday - Friday 3pm-6pm.