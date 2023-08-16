Tony Audenshaw: Inside his real life away from Emmerdale

Tony Audenshaw has played Bob Hope in Emmerdale since 2000. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What does Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw do when he's not in the Dales?

Tony Audenshaw has been a favourite on our television screens for over 20 years as Bob Hope in Emmerdale.

In this role the actor has tackled storylines including homelessness, adultery and the death of his daughter.

Bob Hope has a tumultuous personal life, but does the actor behind the role have any similarities to his character?

Is Tony Audenshaw married and does he have any children? Here's everything you need to know about the star.

Tony Audenshaw plays Bob Hope in Emmerdale. Picture: Getty

What did Tony Audenshaw do before Emmerdale?

Before Tony became a regular on Emmerdale, he had a few jobs that didn't involve acting.

In an interview on Loose Women, Tony spoke about his life before making it big:

"I used to work at Thorpe Park, the theme park, I use to be the Thorpe Park rangers and do the voices. Up North things are much cheaper. I came down here in the 80s, and it was £70 for a BNB. If I was down for five nights I would sleep in the car, because I didn't have much money coming in."

He then made his way into theatre before landing his big break on Brookside, playing PC Ian Coban from 1994-1996.

Tony also made a guest appearance in Emmerdale before he was cast in his current role. The actor played a security guard called Acky in 1996 and four years later he entered Emmerdale as Bob Hope.

Tony Audenshaw appeared in Emmerdale in 1996 before being cast as Bob Hope. Picture: ITV

Is Tony Audenshaw married?

Tony Audenshaw married wife Ruth in 1993 and the couple were together until Ruth's death from pancreatic cancer in 2017.

The actor has spoken openly about dealing with grief after his wife passed away. During an appearance on Loose Women, Tony said: "I really miss Ruth. Grief is not linear. It goes up and down. I grieve, go to work, keep busy."

When talking about his wife in an interview with Lorraine Tony stated: "She's a brilliant person, very warm person. A really kind, caring, great, great wife."

Watch Tony's emotional interview here:

Emmerdale's Tony Audenshaw Opens Up About Losing His Wife to Pancreatic Cancer | Lorraine

Does Tony Audenshaw have any children?

Tony has two children whom he shares with his late wife Ruth, a son called George and a daughter named Emily.

The Emmerdale star has a close relationship with his children and has spoken about how his wife's cancer diagnosis affected the family.

In an interview with the Mirror Tony said: "We spent loads of time together and that made us even closer as a family. I don't know where I'd have been over the last year without the kids. It's unbearable to think about it."

Tony Audenshaw has a close relationship with his two children. Picture: Getty

What are Tony Audenshaw's hobbies?

Tony is a keen runner and has completed numerous marathons. He broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time set by a runner dressed as a baby, when he completed the London Marathon in 3 hours and 13 minutes.

The Emmerdale star continues to promote awareness for pancreatic cancer and raised £4,100 for Pancreatic Cancer UK on Celebrity Catchphrase.

Tony Audenshaw is a keen runner. Picture: Alamy

