Lorraine Kelly lashes out at 'patronising' troll who slammed her viewers

4 May 2022, 08:03 | Updated: 4 May 2022, 08:57

The ITV presenter rushed to the defence of her fans after a cruel troll criticised them on Twitter.

Lorraine Kelly hit back at a 'patronising' troll after he described her viewers as 'the unemployed and the feckless'.

The TV presenter, who hosts her own daytime show on ITV, hit headlines yesterday after Boris Johnson asked Susanna Reid who she was after she interviewed him on Good Morning Britain.

The viral clip caused a stir on Twitter, prompting one political editor to tweet: "Boris Johnson ends excellent Susanna Reid interview by asking: 'Who is Lorraine?' and there goes another 1.5 million votes."

Boris Johnson asked Susanna Reid who Lorraine was as she interviewed him yesterday
Boris Johnson asked Susanna Reid who Lorraine was as she interviewed him yesterday. Picture: ITV

Responding to this, a troll then wrote: "The only people who watch Lorraine are the unemployed and the feckless... people like you Pippa and your target audience.

"I think that, far from losing Boris votes, it will probably increase his stock value enormously. Who are these 'celebs' that you fawn over anyway?"

Lorraine blasted the 'patronising' tweet
Lorraine blasted the 'patronising' tweet. Picture: Twitter

After seeing the tweet, Lorraine furiously hit back with: "You can say what you like about me but don’t dare have a go at my fantastic viewers. This is beyond patronising."

Lorraine was in hysterics after the Prime Minister asked who she was
Lorraine was in hysterics after the Prime Minister asked who she was. Picture: ITV

Many of her followers rushed to comment their support of Lorraine, with one writing: "Agree Lorraine. I'm a full time nurse and often watch your show,love you Lorraine."

Another added: "I work but just have Loraine in background on my computer and listen when not on phone etc! Love it!"

A third wrote: "Wow as someone unable to work due to disability mental and physical I look forward to Lorraine weekdays How insulting is this person."

