Ant McPartlin suffers bloody head injury while filming BGT

29 April 2022, 10:13 | Updated: 29 April 2022, 16:29

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Britain's Got Talent presenter Ant McPartlin required medical attention after sustaining the wound.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant McPartlin suffered a bloody head injury while backstage at the Britain's Got Talent auditions.

The presenter, 46, was joking around with his co-host Declan Donnelly, 46, in upcoming scenes from the ITV show.

One of the acts involved coconuts, and Ant was messing around trying to crack one with his body backstage. After he headbutted the fruit, he was left with a small wound on his forehead.

Luckily, the injury wasn't serious - and he only noticed he was bleeding after Dec pointed it out.

Ant tapped his head with a coconut backstage at BGT
Ant tapped his head with a coconut backstage at BGT. Picture: ITV

Ant punched the coconut first, after which he said: “Do not punch coconuts kids, it really hurts. I think I nearly broke my knuckle.”

Ant's head was wrapped in a bandage after the injury
Ant's head was wrapped in a bandage after the injury. Picture: ITV
Ant was messing around backstage with Dec when the injury occurred
Ant was messing around backstage with Dec when the injury occurred. Picture: ITV

He then tapped the coconut on his head as he said to someone out of shot: “Why did you say forehead? Because I was bound to try…”

Seconds later, he was told by Dec: "You've cut your head on a coconut.”

Ant then pointed at someone behind the camera and joked: "How irresponsible are you?"

A medic then joked that Ant would need to change his dressing every three weeks, to which he said: "This is very extreme for a little tap on the forehead."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

Shopping

Cathy Reay joined Polly for episode 10 of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Cathy Reay joins Polly Hazlewood for episode 10
Dog owners should be vigilant when walking their pets as the Brown Tail Moth enters its most active time of year

Dog owners issued urgent warning as toxic caterpillars reappear in the UK

Lifestyle

Some men only wash their sheets after four months

Half of UK single men only wash their bed sheets once every four months

Lifestyle

The woman has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

Woman furious after mother-in-law gets tattoos of her children's names without telling her

Lifestyle

Netflix is increasing its prices

Netflix reveals date of next price increase for all customers

Netflix

Stacey Solomon has shared Rose's first words

Stacey Solomon left emotional as she shares sweet video of Rose saying her first word
All-inclusive hotels will look totally different this year

Warning as all-inclusive holidays in Spain introduce alcohol limits

News

James Corden will leave The Late Late Show next year, he has announced

James Corden quits as host of The Late Late Show after seven years
Holly Greenstein has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Married At First Sight Australia's Holly Greenstein debuts new boyfriend after shock Andrew Davis drama

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

TV & Movies

The best children's books to read about Eid

5 of the best children's books about Eid to read this year

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has warned about scams

Martin Lewis furious over ‘lying, scamming thieves’ who use his identity to steal money

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife has shared a message about grief

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking message about grief
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Beulah