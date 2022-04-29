Ant McPartlin suffers bloody head injury while filming BGT

By Heart reporter

Britain's Got Talent presenter Ant McPartlin required medical attention after sustaining the wound.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ant McPartlin suffered a bloody head injury while backstage at the Britain's Got Talent auditions.

The presenter, 46, was joking around with his co-host Declan Donnelly, 46, in upcoming scenes from the ITV show.

One of the acts involved coconuts, and Ant was messing around trying to crack one with his body backstage. After he headbutted the fruit, he was left with a small wound on his forehead.

Luckily, the injury wasn't serious - and he only noticed he was bleeding after Dec pointed it out.

Ant tapped his head with a coconut backstage at BGT. Picture: ITV

Ant punched the coconut first, after which he said: “Do not punch coconuts kids, it really hurts. I think I nearly broke my knuckle.”

Ant's head was wrapped in a bandage after the injury. Picture: ITV

Ant was messing around backstage with Dec when the injury occurred. Picture: ITV

He then tapped the coconut on his head as he said to someone out of shot: “Why did you say forehead? Because I was bound to try…”

Seconds later, he was told by Dec: "You've cut your head on a coconut.”

Ant then pointed at someone behind the camera and joked: "How irresponsible are you?"

A medic then joked that Ant would need to change his dressing every three weeks, to which he said: "This is very extreme for a little tap on the forehead."