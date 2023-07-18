Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha praised for hilarious bikini photoshoot with husband Mark

18 July 2023, 11:26 | Updated: 18 July 2023, 11:42

Nadia Sawalha 'keeps it real' with amusing IG video

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Nadia Sawalha has demanded her husband Mark 'makes her look sexy' in an incredible new Instagram video.

Nadia Sawalha has been praised after she uploaded a hilarious video of herself in a spa on Monday.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram with the behind the scenes Instagram clip which sees her having fun in a bikini.

In the caption, she joked her husband Mark Adderley was trying to capture her 'looking sexy', as she wrote: “For godsake @mark_adderley just make me look sexy ?!!!!! #DOINGITFORTHGRAM 😂😂.”

One clip sees Nadia in her white bikini with black polka dots as she laid on her side on a lounge chair which Mark insisted 'doesn't look natural'.

Nadia Sawalha has shared a hilarious photoshoot
Nadia Sawalha has shared a hilarious photoshoot. Picture: Instagram

Nadia told her partner to 'go around the back’ in another shot and joked that 'it'll look like I've worked my butt off'.

Later on, she stood in the pool under a fountain, asking her partner: “Does it give sexy?”, to which Mark replied: “Got a good angle for this one,' before Nadia was hilariously hit in the face with the water.”

In another part of the video, she relaxed in a jacuzzi and said: “My breasts can look good here, I can hold them up under the water.”

Nadia also slipped under the water while trying to catch her breath and asking the husband if he got the perfect picture.

Nadia Sawalha has shared a body positive video
Nadia Sawalha has shared a body positive video. Picture: Instagram

And the video had her friends and followers in hysterics, as one person wrote: “You two are such a double act lol. Love you both🥰.”

Someone else said: “You both are fabulous. Such a lovely couple ❤️So funny 😂 and brighten up my day. Always make me smile.”

A third said: “Absolutely love your posts. What a fantastic couple you are, so funny together x”

While a fourth added: “Thanks for cheering me up. Literally laughing my head off ❤️❤️❤️.”

This comes after the EastEnders star - who shares two daughters Maddie, 20, and Kiki-Bee, 15, with husband Mark - took a similar video while on holiday earlier this month.

Nadia Sawahla spoofs athlete's bikini video

Copying a video by athlete and fitness model Vanessa Munley, she can be seen running into the sea in a gold thong bikini.

The video then flips between the two women, with Nadia showing off her HRT patches on her bum.

Nadia captioned the post: "#insatgramvsreality. Turn the volume up ! @mark_adderley added sound effects without me knowing ! Did you miss us ! Back tomorrow!

"@vanessamunley is a goddess and works her a*** off for that beautiful a*** !!!"

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis

Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis

This Morning's Iris Jones, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy, 37, after two years of marriage

This Morning's Iris Jones, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy, 37, after two years of marriage
Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

TV & Movies

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 make?

Melanie Sykes has opened up about self identifying as having Tourette's

Melanie Sykes 'self-identifies' as having Tourette's two years after finding out she is autistic

Trending on Heart

Can I get a refund on my holiday because of the heatwave in Europe?

Can I get a refund if I cancel my holiday because of the heatwave in Europe?

Lifestyle

Some restaurant guests were left furious after they were charged extra

Guests furious after they're charged for live music at restaurant

Lifestyle

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the sweet name of her newborn

Lindsay Lohan welcomes first baby with husband Bader Shammas and reveals unusual name

Ferne McCann has revealed the inspiration behind her very unusual baby name

Ferne McCann's baby name: What does Finty mean?

Georgia May Foote enjoyed a beautiful wedding day over the weekend

Inside Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote’s lavish wedding

TV & Movies

Olly Murs had a beautiful wedding

Inside Olly Murs' fairytale fairground wedding with ferris wheel and private plane

Kate Ferdinand has given birth to a baby girl

Kate Ferdinand gives birth to baby girl and reveals adorable name

A woman has revealed why she didn't give up her seat

CEO praised for refusing to give up plane seat to let mum sit next to her children

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has hit back at mum-shamers

Furious Stacey Solomon hits back as she’s mum-shamed over school run video

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Scott Mitchell is said to have found love again after Barbara Windsor's death

Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell finds love again with EastEnders star

Indiyah Pollock has opened up about the shock Love Island recouplings

Love Island’s Indiyah Pollock reveals what really happens during tense recouplings

TV & Movies

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Full list of restaurants and café's offering free meals for kids during summer holidays

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has opened up about her plans for a new house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ‘so excited’ as she teases first look at new mansion

Joe Swash has opened up about his custody battle

Joe Swash says Stacey Solomon 'saved him' as he opens up about custody battle

Celebrities