Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha praised for hilarious bikini photoshoot with husband Mark

Nadia Sawalha 'keeps it real' with amusing IG video

By Naomi Bartram

Nadia Sawalha has demanded her husband Mark 'makes her look sexy' in an incredible new Instagram video.

Nadia Sawalha has been praised after she uploaded a hilarious video of herself in a spa on Monday.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram with the behind the scenes Instagram clip which sees her having fun in a bikini.

In the caption, she joked her husband Mark Adderley was trying to capture her 'looking sexy', as she wrote: “For godsake @mark_adderley just make me look sexy ?!!!!! #DOINGITFORTHGRAM 😂😂.”

One clip sees Nadia in her white bikini with black polka dots as she laid on her side on a lounge chair which Mark insisted 'doesn't look natural'.

Nadia Sawalha has shared a hilarious photoshoot. Picture: Instagram

Nadia told her partner to 'go around the back’ in another shot and joked that 'it'll look like I've worked my butt off'.

Later on, she stood in the pool under a fountain, asking her partner: “Does it give sexy?”, to which Mark replied: “Got a good angle for this one,' before Nadia was hilariously hit in the face with the water.”

In another part of the video, she relaxed in a jacuzzi and said: “My breasts can look good here, I can hold them up under the water.”

Nadia also slipped under the water while trying to catch her breath and asking the husband if he got the perfect picture.

Nadia Sawalha has shared a body positive video. Picture: Instagram

And the video had her friends and followers in hysterics, as one person wrote: “You two are such a double act lol. Love you both🥰.”

Someone else said: “You both are fabulous. Such a lovely couple ❤️So funny 😂 and brighten up my day. Always make me smile.”

A third said: “Absolutely love your posts. What a fantastic couple you are, so funny together x”

While a fourth added: “Thanks for cheering me up. Literally laughing my head off ❤️❤️❤️.”

This comes after the EastEnders star - who shares two daughters Maddie, 20, and Kiki-Bee, 15, with husband Mark - took a similar video while on holiday earlier this month.

Nadia Sawahla spoofs athlete's bikini video

Copying a video by athlete and fitness model Vanessa Munley, she can be seen running into the sea in a gold thong bikini.

The video then flips between the two women, with Nadia showing off her HRT patches on her bum.

Nadia captioned the post: "#insatgramvsreality. Turn the volume up ! @mark_adderley added sound effects without me knowing ! Did you miss us ! Back tomorrow!

"@vanessamunley is a goddess and works her a*** off for that beautiful a*** !!!"