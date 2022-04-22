Loose Women's Denise Welch and Nadia Sawalha clash over the royal family

Denise and Nadia had a heated debate about Prince Harry in yesterday's episode of Loose Women.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Nadia Sawalha ended up shouting at each other in yesterday's episode during a heated debate about the royal family.

Listen now on Global Player: Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two

The two were discussing Prince Harry's recent interview about the Queen, in which he said he wanted to make sure that she was 'protected' and had the 'right people around her'.

Nadia said that she was fond of Harry, but maintained that his remark was ‘crossing all sorts of lines’, as ‘everyone’s going to be talking' about it on the Queen’s 96th birthday.

Nadia and Denise clashed on Thursday's episode of Loose Women. Picture: ITV

She continued: "If it was purposeful, I don't think that was fair to his Nan on her birthday, because as he said, it was a private tea, and then to suggest to all the other people that would love his nan, that none of them could protect her and none of them could look after her...

"If he was my brother or my nephew or my grandson, I'd be really put out because what I'm trying to think of this is just family, and that family stuff should be kept private,"

This prompted Denise to say she ‘disagreed with her completely’, adding: "You've got to remember everybody says, 'well stop talking about them then Harry if you're not the royal family anymore!'

"Do you think that anybody in this world doesn't talk to Prince Harry about the royal family? I think it might have been a bit loaded, but the fact is he said we have a laugh and we love each other and that is for none of us to dispute that that's what his relationship with the Queen is.

"He said, 'I'm just making sure the right people are around her', I think that probably was loaded and quite rightly so!"

Nadia then said "But why?", before shouting: "Why would you say a loaded comment if you don't like people commenting on what you comment on?"

To this, Denise shrieked: "Why not?"

Many viewers took to Twitter to voice their shock at the exchange, with one writing: "#LooseWomen For goodness sake! Isn't anyone talking control of the conversation today? Haven't been able to make out most of what's being said for Denise shouting over everyone. Take your turn ladies."

Another wrote: "#LooseWomen for goodness sake can you talk one at a time. It's like listening to white noise."