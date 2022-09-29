Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares photos from hospital after health scare

29 September 2022, 11:45

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her health scare
Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her health scare. Picture: Instagram

Nadia Sawalha has urged her fans to get themselves checked out after undergoing a procedure.

Nadia Sawalha has posted photos from her hospital bed after undergoing a hysteroscopy.

According to the NHS, a hysteroscopy is a procedure used to examine the inside of the womb.

It's carried out using a hysteroscope, which is a narrow telescope with a light and camera at the end.

The Loose Women star told her Instagram followers that she was worried about some symptoms she was getting, but thankfully got the all clear.

Nadia Sawalha shared photos from hospital
Nadia Sawalha shared photos from hospital. Picture: Instagram

Alongside the pictures of Nadia in a hospital gown, Nadia said: “The only reason I’m posting these pics is because I want to catch your eye and urge you if you have been worrying about any symptoms you’ve been experiencing to bite the bullet and get yourself seen!

“Delaying things will only cause more worry . I’m not going to lie I’ve been worried sick myself recently but was given the all clear on Monday!

“I only wish I had dealt with it earlier so I didn’t get myself into such a pickle.”

She added: “Don’t delay make the call. Get seen. You know it makes sense, Big hugs loves.”

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about getting a hysteroscopy
Nadia Sawalha has opened up about getting a hysteroscopy. Picture: Instagram

The former EastEnders actress also included the hashtags #womenshealth, #hysteroscopy, and #wombwellness.

Nadia’s followers were quick to comment and send their support, with one writing: “Glad you’re well Nadia, still look gorge in bloody long green compression socks xx.”

Someone else said: “Oh nadia I'm glad you're OK, but you're so right, any worry is best dealt with straight the way so you can get on with your life, sending hugs ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

A third wrote: “Best news of the week and yes people - if your worried about something, make the call. P.S The stockings really work for you.”

While a fourth added: "Sending you the biggest of hugs beauty... thank god you are ok."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Married at First Sight UK isn't scripted

Is Married at First Sight UK scripted?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a leopard print dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leopard print mini dress

Martin Lewis has revealed when you should submit your meter reading

Martin Lewis explains why you don't need to submit meter readings tomorrow

Money

Max Bowden has become a dad for the first time

EastEnders star Max Bowden announces ex has given birth to his son

TV & Movies

Here's who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022

Who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022?

TV & Movies

Matt Murray has said he regrets not telling Gemma about Whitney on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Matt Murray shares regret about Whitney Hughes affair

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared the moment Joe Swash returned home

Stacey Solomon shares moment Joe Swash arrives home after 'I'm A Celeb All Stars filming'

A total of 32 Wetherspoon pubs are being put on sale across the UK

Full list of 32 Wetherspoon pubs closing across the UK

Lifestyle

Mel C has opened up about a Spice Girls reunion

Mel C hopes for a Spice Girls reunion next year and says ‘wounds have healed’

Love Island stars Mollie and George are now step siblings

Love Island stars become step-siblings after their parents get married

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil has been 'misrepresented', say ITV bosses

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were 'misrepresented' over ‘queue jump’ controversy, says ITV boss
Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes have paired up on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Where are Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray now?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red skirt from Wyse

The full I'm A Celebrity All Stars line up has been 'revealed'

Full I’m A Celebrity All Stars line up ‘revealed’ including Joe Swash and Gillian McKeith

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK finishes in October

When is the Married at First Sight UK 2022 finale and will there be a reunion?

TV & Movies