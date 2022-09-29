Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares photos from hospital after health scare

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her health scare. Picture: Instagram

Nadia Sawalha has urged her fans to get themselves checked out after undergoing a procedure.

Nadia Sawalha has posted photos from her hospital bed after undergoing a hysteroscopy.

According to the NHS, a hysteroscopy is a procedure used to examine the inside of the womb.

It's carried out using a hysteroscope, which is a narrow telescope with a light and camera at the end.

The Loose Women star told her Instagram followers that she was worried about some symptoms she was getting, but thankfully got the all clear.

Nadia Sawalha shared photos from hospital. Picture: Instagram

Alongside the pictures of Nadia in a hospital gown, Nadia said: “The only reason I’m posting these pics is because I want to catch your eye and urge you if you have been worrying about any symptoms you’ve been experiencing to bite the bullet and get yourself seen!

“Delaying things will only cause more worry . I’m not going to lie I’ve been worried sick myself recently but was given the all clear on Monday!

“I only wish I had dealt with it earlier so I didn’t get myself into such a pickle.”

She added: “Don’t delay make the call. Get seen. You know it makes sense, Big hugs loves.”

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about getting a hysteroscopy. Picture: Instagram

The former EastEnders actress also included the hashtags #womenshealth, #hysteroscopy, and #wombwellness.

Nadia’s followers were quick to comment and send their support, with one writing: “Glad you’re well Nadia, still look gorge in bloody long green compression socks xx.”

Someone else said: “Oh nadia I'm glad you're OK, but you're so right, any worry is best dealt with straight the way so you can get on with your life, sending hugs ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

A third wrote: “Best news of the week and yes people - if your worried about something, make the call. P.S The stockings really work for you.”

While a fourth added: "Sending you the biggest of hugs beauty... thank god you are ok."