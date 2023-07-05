Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha proudly embraces her body in beach photos

Nadia Sawahla spoofs athlete's bikini video

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has been praised for posting a funny new video while on holiday.

Nadia Sawalha has shared a hilarious new video with her followers which sees her running around on the beach.

The Loose Women star was enjoying a relaxing holiday with her husband Mark Adderley and has been keeping her fans up to date with their trip.

But taking a break from sunbathing, Nadia decided to share some body positivity on Instagram.

Copying a video by athlete and fitness model Vanessa Munley, she can be seen running into the sea in a gold thong bikini.

Nadia Sawalha has shared a body positive video. Picture: Instagram

The video then flips between the two women, with Nadia showing off her HRT patches on her bum.

Nadia captioned the post: "#insatgramvsreality. Turn the volume up ! @mark_adderley added sound effects without me knowing ! Did you miss us ! Back tomorrow!

"@vanessamunley is a goddess and works her a*** off for that beautiful a*** !!!"

Vanessa herself was quick to comment, writing: "Hahahha omg hilarious!! Thank you so much."

Pal Davina McCall said: “TBH you are so hot Nadia !!! 😂 even when u r trying not to look it … u still are 🙌🏻🙌🏻💥🎉💯.”

Her husband Mark joked: “Boing boing boing boing boing boing …”

Another follower joked: “I'm laughing as I know how much it hurts to take the blimmin HRT patches off and I only have 1 🤣🙈❤️”.

“LOVE this Nadia you are 🔥 😘,” someone else wrote, while a fifth added: “I absolutely love why you do these."

Nadia and her husband - who have been married since 2002 - videoed themselves dancing on the beach last week.

Sharing the clip of herself having a dance to Sean Paul's No Lie featuring Dua Lipa, she wrote: “Us last night …. Which one’s plastered which ones not ??? Nothing makes me happier than seeing @mark_adderley dance … you’ve pulled baby.”