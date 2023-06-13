Loose Women's Coleen Nolan reveals mystery new boyfriend is her ex Michael Jones

13 June 2023, 08:31 | Updated: 13 June 2023, 08:55

Coleen Nolan reveals she's met someone

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Coleen Nolan's 'new boyfriend' is her ex boyfriend Michael Jones after the pair split last year.

Coleen Nolan recently opened up about her new relationship, saying she’s ‘never been happier’.

And now it’s been revealed that the Loose Women star’s new boyfriend is actually her ex boyfriend Michael Jones.

Coleen split from supermarket worker Michael back in April of 2022 after they were together for a year.

A source has now said that the couple 'stayed close' following their split and are ‘taking things slow’ as they give their relationship another go.

Coleen Nolan is reportedly back with her ex Michael Jones
Coleen Nolan is reportedly back with her ex Michael Jones. Picture: Instagram

"They are just taking things slowly, not labelling it, and just seeing what happens,” the insider told OK! Magazine.

“Coleen and Michael have been on and off since they broke up last year. In fact, you could say they didn’t completely call it off at all," a source close to the couple revealed.

"They spoke to each other almost every other day but hadn’t put a label on it. They weren’t officially together as a couple but they were still in each other’s lives.

"Now Coleen has spoken out about her relationship on Loose Women, it suggests she is ready to admit to herself, and others, that they are official again.

Coleen Nolan introduces new boyfriend Michael live on Loose Women

“Coleen has often struggled with her confidence in relationships, but as she said herself, now she has truly opened herself up, she has never been happier. It is lovely to see her feeling this way.”

Coleen met Michael back in summer 2021 on popular dating app Tinder and they went for their first date in a pub.

Michael admitted that while he recognised Coleen when he saw her picture, he didn’t know whether to swipe right.

He told OK! Magazine at the time: "It was a bit of a dilemma. You think, ‘Am I just swiping because I recognise her?’

"So I had to think about it and do it for the right reasons – not even for one minute thinking she’d reply anyway.

"The surprising thing for me was that once I’d swiped we were a match straight away, which meant that she’d already liked me."

Coleen Nolan opened up about her boyfriend on Loose Women
Coleen Nolan opened up about her boyfriend on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

As reported by The Sun, the pair amicably ended their relationship after drifting apart, but now they have reunited they are ‘happier than ever’.

Talking to fellow stars Ruth Langsford, Jane Moore and Gloria Hunniford, Coleen said she was ‘taking things slowly’ with her new partner.

She explained: “It's always been in the moment and within a month or two months we're living together.

“Well you know with Ray, I was pregnant... that was about five weeks! And then when I met Shane when I was younger, it was instant.

“And then what's happened since I've gone back on the dating scene is I've been affected by that. I've grown up thinking if it isn't that, it's not right. If you haven't got that instant thing, it's not right.”

