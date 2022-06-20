Coronation Street's Stephen Reid returns to soap after 15 years

20 June 2022, 14:50

By Alice Dear

Todd Boyce will make his long-awaited return to Coronation Street as Stephen Reid this week.

Coronation Street character Stephen Reid is returning to the cobbles after 15 years.

Todd Boyce, who plays Stephen, will officially return to the ITV soap on Friday (June 24) just in time to help his mum, Audrey Roberts, following an accident.

Stephen first visited Coronation Street back in 1996 and then again in 1997, however, his last appearance to date was in 2007 when he returned to the cobbles to visit his family for Christmas.

Now, Todd will be reprising the role of Stephen, and we've got a first look at his return to the soap.

Stephen Reid will return to Coronation Street on Friday
Stephen Reid will return to Coronation Street on Friday. Picture: ITV

In a teaser clip from Friday's episode, Brian and Elaine can be seen chatting outside the barbers when they hear someone calling for help.

Locked inside the barbers is Audrey, Stephen's mother, whose growing dependence on alcohol has left friends and family worried.

Stephen returns to the cobbles to find his mum, Audrey, in desperate need of help
Stephen returns to the cobbles to find his mum, Audrey, in desperate need of help. Picture: ITV

What Brian and Elaine don't know is that Audrey has been trapped under a motorcycle since she fell into it the previous night.

The clip shows Brian running off to get help as Stephen pulls up in a cab and starts intervening.

Stephen Reid is unhappy with the Platts after discovering his mum trapped under a motorcycle
Stephen Reid is unhappy with the Platts after discovering his mum trapped under a motorcycle. Picture: ITV

Stephen is reunited with the Platt family as an ambulance arrives for Audrey, and he is furious that his mother was left alone all night without anyone noticing.

In the final scenes, Stephen climbs into the ambulance with Audrey as they speed off to the hospital.

You'll be able to watch Stephen's return to Coronation Street on Friday at 8:00pm on ITV.

